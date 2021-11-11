(PSFE) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Paysafe Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws.



On March 30, 2021, Paysafe merged with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT), a special purpose acquisition company.

On November 10, 2021, Paysafe reported third-quarter earnings for 2021. Revenue was $353.6 million, a decrease of 1% from the prior-year quarter. Paysafe also guided revenue and profit forecast down for the balance of the year.

Following this news, Paysafe stock was trading down 41% in early morning trading on November 11, 2021.

