CIO Leadership: Leveraging Your Personal Brand to Win the Global War for Talent Will Power the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit on December 1

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its in-person 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit on December 1. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class business technology and industry executives at this in-person event, being held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Ayrsley and developed in partnership with the SIM Charlotte Region Chapter, will be focused in part on the steps needed by CIOs and IT leaders to sharpen their leadership competencies and bolster their personal branding to help win the global war for talent. Speakers and attendees will also explore effective techniques for building a resilient global supply chain along with opportunities for maturing cybersecurity frameworks through a blend of people, processes and technology.

“The global war for talent is a top priority for CIOs, CISOs and business technology leaders,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Savvy CIOs who leverage the strength of their personal brands and demonstrate authentic, compassionate and inclusive leadership competencies stand to win in their efforts to recruit, retain and grow the talent needed to power the 21st Century enterprise.”

Top-tier CIOs, CISOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Lekha Banerjee , Engineering Data Technology Executive, Financial Services

, Engineering Data Technology Executive, Financial Services Shoukat Ali Bhamani , Chief Information and Digital Officer, Schaeffler Group Americas

, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Schaeffler Group Americas Todd Buelow , Principal, Dualboot Partners

, Principal, Dualboot Partners Henry Capello , CISO, Albemarle Corporation

, CISO, Albemarle Corporation Michael Fulton , VP of Commercial Operations and Product Strategy, Expedient

, VP of Commercial Operations and Product Strategy, Expedient Karl Hightower , Chief Data Officer, Novant Health

, Chief Data Officer, Novant Health Amy Kazmierczak , Chief People Officer, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

, Chief People Officer, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Michael LaVallee , Managing Partner, Jobplex

, Managing Partner, Jobplex Amish Patel , CIO, Aflac

, CIO, Aflac Jaimee Robles , Health Plan Systems Officer, RVP, Centene Corporation

, Health Plan Systems Officer, RVP, Centene Corporation Jeff Stovall , Director, Director, Strategy and Development, North America Government CX Applications, Oracle Corporation

, Director, Director, Strategy and Development, North America Government CX Applications, Oracle Corporation Chris Terhune , SVP Technology Business Management, LPL Financial

, SVP Technology Business Management, LPL Financial Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Centene Corporation, Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative, Darktrace, Expedient, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Insight, North Carolina Technology Association, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Charlotte, Singtel, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its flagship 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America at The Westin New York at Times Square on December 7. Timely topics to be explored at this in-person event, designed in partnership with SIM New York Metro, will include the bold leadership techniques that are enabling CIOs and technology leaders to innovate and reimagine the business with the CEO and the executive team; fresh cybersecurity strategies that are needed to safeguard the enterprise into the future; along with the evolving role of CIOs, CDOs and technology executives in driving new revenue streams and go-to-market strategies.

World-class CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Jeff Artis , President and CEO, Genesys Works

, President and CEO, Genesys Works Marianne Bachynski , Chief Information Officer, Investments, AIG

, Chief Information Officer, Investments, AIG Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

, CISO, The Weichert Companies Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust

, Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust Richard Entrup , Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader, Verizon

, Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader, Verizon Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Douglas Hegley , Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

, Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art Scott Hofmann , Managing Director, Globant

, Managing Director, Globant Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Robert Lux , EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB

, EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP, Inc.

, SVP Product Development, ADP, Inc. Nicholas Parrotta , Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Scott Sellers , President & CEO, Azul

, President & CEO, Azul Janet Sherlock , CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

, Managing Partner, Symosis Security Rhonda Vetere , EVP & CIO, Herbalife

, EVP & CIO, Herbalife David Walter, EO&T Transformation, Citi



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America include Aisera, Akamai, Auth0, Azul, BetterCloud, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its in-person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit at The Westin New York at Times Square on December 8. World-class CISOs and security leaders attending this custom event will explore the CISO’s role in shaping business continuity planning; various ways that the CISO role has and is continuing to evolve; along with expert advice on winning the global war for security talent.

Foremost security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on Dec. 8 will include:

Michael Coden , Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group

, Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group Mignona Cote , Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services

, Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust

, Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Min Kyriannis , CEO, Amyna Systems

, CEO, Amyna Systems Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point Abe Peled , Chairman, ARMO

, Chairman, ARMO Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Insight, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Qnext Corp., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Zoom and Zscaler.

