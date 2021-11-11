American Addiction Centers Receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award From The U.S. Department Of Labor

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers ’ commitment to hire veterans has earned the addiction treatment provider the gold award from the U.S. Department of Labor. As a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion award , AAC has proven it meets rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria. This criteria includes veterans making up at least 7% of the company's corporate level staff and ensuring they have a long-term career growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.



“We consider it an honor to be able to employ our nation’s heroes as they add immense value to our company,” said Dan Cerrillo, a Navy SEAL Veteran and AAC’s Chief of Staff. “When we hire a veteran we know that we are getting an employee who is a team player with an exceptional work ethic, leadership skills, self-discipline and initiative. Our goal at AAC is to attain a staff of 25% veterans and in 2020 we launched a ‘We Hire Heroes’ campaign.”

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. The award signals to veterans that an employer supports our nation’s heroes.

The criteria for recognition also include:

Availability of veteran-specific resources

Leadership programming for veterans

Dedicated human resource efforts

Pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

American Addiction Centers commitment to veterans also includes offering a Veterans fellowship program. The fellowship is an unpaid, 12-week program that provides participants hands-on experience working at AAC’s corporate office in various positions alongside a mentor. AAC has also partnered with VA medical centers nationwide as a community care provider to ensure more Veterans have access to treatment. For those struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions, the addiction treatment provider offers a specialized treatment program. To learn more about AAC’s Salute to Recovery program, visit https://americanaddictioncenters.org/veterans/salute-to-recovery-program

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit VeteranAddiction.org to learn more.

