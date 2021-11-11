Ferrellgas graduates another Management Development Program class

Overland Park, Kan., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industry-leading Management Development Program at Ferrellgas has another set of trainees who are set to graduate and make the transition into positions with the organization. The Summer 2021 group of 22 candidates graduates from the program today.

All of the trainees will now transition into key full-time positions and are ready to apply skills gained in the Management Development Program to positively impact the business of the high-performing logistics company.

“I continue to be extremely proud of all of our trainees for the hard work and dedication they’ve put into the program to make it a huge success,” said Director of Business Operations Joe Figueroa, who oversees the Management Development Program. “The knowledge and skills gained throughout the course of the program are applied immediately once trainees graduate and start their full-time role.”

This specific group tallied 18,500 hours of training, curriculum, and project time during the program’s Corporate and Field modules. Additionally, the trainees accomplished 414 service hours through a community service project with the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Management Development Program was formed in 2020 and was created in response to increased demand from employees seeking pathways to positions of leadership. There are currently 42 active candidates who serve in a variety of roles for Ferrellgas or Blue Rhino nationwide.

Here’s a list of the Summer 2021 class:

Jentri Hullinger (Leon, Iowa), Alex Ronnebaum (Overland Park, Kan.), Kurt Matheney (Wentzville, Mo.), Shelbie Edgington (Naperville, Ill.), Grant Smith (Lamar, Mo.), Matthew Lockwood (St. Louis, Mo.), Chloe Johansen (West Union, Iowa), Eric Holub (Niceville, Fla.), Christopher Nieman (Olathe, Kan.), Brooke Shipman (Blue Springs, Mo.), Anton O’Brien (Raleigh, N.C.), Megan Fehr (Bartlett, Ill.), Joseph Edmonson (Tulsa, Okla.), Logan Pietroski (Redding, Penn.), Gabrielle Dellorso (Charlotte, N.C.), Stephen Schott (Baltimore, Md.), Zachary Neighbors (Marietta, Ga.), Ashley Gekpe (Katy, Texas), Bradyn Korpal (Arcadia, Wisc.), Zachary Poling (Knoxville, Tenn.), Kelcy Rhoades (Arlington, Texas), Jon Vogt (Eureka, Mo.).

The Management Development Program is accepting applications for its Summer 2022 class, which will begin in June of 2022. To apply, please visit www.ferrellgas.com/jobs and search for the Management Trainee position.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.Ferrellgas.com.