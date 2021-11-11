Associa McKay Management to Manage Three New Client Communities

Birmingham, AL, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management continues to grow its client list with the addition of three new communities.

The first new client community is a condominium association located in Vestavia Hills, AL. The community, which features 18 units, is proximal to Georgetown Park Lake, giving residents easy access to the lighted walking track and playground.

Associa McKay Management will also be partnering with a new homeowners’ association (HOA) community in Hoover, AL. The perfect combination of southern charm and urban convenience, the 53-unit community is situated on 20 acres surrounded by the beautiful Cahaba River and Patton Creek. Residents of the retreat-like neighborhood enjoy peaceful riverside living and easy access to nearby shopping.

Finally, the branch has assumed management of a 54-unit HOA community in Calera, AL. The new development is located just minutes from Ozan Winery, the Heart of Dixie Railroad, the Timberline Golf Course, and other nearby entertainment options.

“The Associa McKay Management team remains focused on portfolio growth and building sustainable client relationships, so we are honored to have been chosen as the management partner for each of these communities,” stated Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa McKay Management president.

