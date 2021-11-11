Proactive news headlines including Disney, Amvest Capital, DGTL Holdings, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Endeavour Mining and Hawkmoon Resources

New York , Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- What does the future hold for Disney Plus as subscriber growth screeches to halt? click here
- CareRx 3Q earnings beat generates widespread praise from Bay Street analysts click here
- Couloir Capital initiates coverage on MAS Gold Corp with 'Buy' rating, $0.22 per share fair value estimate click here
- American Battery Technology achieves construction milestone for its lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Nevada click here
- VolitionRx well positioned with $22.9M as it shifts gears to become a commercial company with products click here
- Canntab Therapeutics receives medical sales license from Health Canada for its Ontario facility click here
- Vuzix says its Vuzix Shield smart glasses named as honoree for multiple CES 2022 Innovation Awards click here
- Loncor Gold reports multiple wide high-grade gold intersections at its Democratic Republic of Congo-based drill program click here
- DGTL Holdings sees FY2021 revenue of nearly C$4M on Hashoff accounts growth click here
- American Resources starts shipping metallurgical carbon from Carnegie 1 to steel customers click here
- Dalrada announces opening of Dalrada Health’s two new West Coast facilities click here
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services expects to see improved revenue in 4Q as business returns to normal click here
- PlantX acquires majority interests in Eh Coffee and Portfolio Coffee click here
- Harbor Custom Development enters contract to sell 24 developed lots in Washington State for $4.8M click here
- Hawkmoon Resources intersects wide gold zone in every hole drilled on Lava property in Quebec click here
- Emmaus Life Sciences announces partnership with UpScript to provide telehealth solutions to sickle cell disease patients click here
- Nextech AR reports double-digit year-over-year 3Q revenue increase click here
- Looking Glass Labs announces closing of non-brokered private placement, raises C$2.5M in gross proceeds click here
- Organic Garage expands its Kitchen Originals product line to include cantina style tortilla chips click here
- Endeavour Mining reports 3Q; on pace to beat top end of full year output guidance click here
- Adcore reports record 3Q as revenue jumps 153% to C$10.4M click here
- Bam Bam Resources wins acceptance for second amended notice and expands drilling at its flagship Majuba Hill Copper project click here
- Trust Stamp announces board expansion as it progresses to Nasdaq listing click here
- Co-Diagnostics says it will be awarded the 'Innovation Impact Award' at the 2021 BioUtah Life Sciences awards click here
- Uber raises London prices by 10% as it attempts to attract drivers click here
- Beyond Meat cuts quarterly revenue guidance due to COVID-19 uncertainty click here
- Amvest Capital inks $125M joint venture deal with Nebari Partners for mining investment click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com