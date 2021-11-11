Website Monitoring Industry Report Highlights Importance of Preparing Online Stores for 2021 Holiday Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com , a leading website performance monitoring tool, will be releasing its 2021 industry study to help websites and online stories protect against peak shopping surges this holiday season.

The company's whitepaper comes at a critical time for online sellers grappling with significantly accelerated digital growth in 2020. Consumers spent $791.70 billion with U.S. merchants in 2020 ― an incredible 32.4% year-over-year increase, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce . Expectations for 2021 are at an all-time high. Website conversion rates can drop by nearly 5% for each additional second of load time between zero to five seconds.

Simultaneously, COVID-19 has helped drive massive surges in global digital traffic and engagement forecast to represent 35% of 2021's total sales.

At no time of the year is this surge felt more than Cyber Monday and Black Friday. According to Adobe Analytics , shoppers spent $10.8 billion online during Cyber Monday 2020 — a 15.1% year-over-year increase. This not only represented the largest internet shopping day in U.S. history but also the first where 25% of Cyber Monday's total revenue — $2.7 billion — happened over the day's final hours, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. PST.

"The sheer volume of online shopping traffic and transactions seen in 2020 should be a clear wake-up call for online sellers that website performance equals revenue success," said Uptime.com CMO, Yoni Solomon . "Some industries and regions forecast traffic surges greater than 50% — which means website downtime monitoring will make or break successful holiday sales seasons."

Uptime.com's e-commerce website monitoring whitepaper will be free to download and contains best practices for online businesses to:

Use Uptime.com to monitor your website with a 21-day free trial at: https://uptime.com .

About

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health and downtime of their websites, applications and infrastructure.

The company has been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one.

Start monitoring in minutes with a 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com .

Contact:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: Uptime.com Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment