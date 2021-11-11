Cumulus Media Honored by the National Association of Broadcasters With Two Marconi Radio Awards

Dallas’ KTCK-AM/Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket Named Sports Station of the Year



Top-Rated Morning Show “The Musers” Co-Hosts Dunham, Miller & Keith Named Major Market Personality of the Year

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announced that its Dallas, TX, radio station, KTCK-AM/Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket won two awards at the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters' (NAB) Marconi Radio Awards. The Ticket was named Sports Station of the Year and co-hosts George Dunham, Craig Miller, and Gordon Keith were named Major Market Personality of the Year for their top-rated morning show, The Musers.

The Ticket’s line-up of long-time personalities are market super stars who set the sports talk narrative in Dallas-Fort Worth. This award marks the fourth time the station has been honored with a Marconi for Sports Station of the Year.

The Musers’ Dunham, Miller and Keith have been entertaining Dallas-Fort Worth listeners for more than 27 years in morning drive on KTCK-AM/Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket. The Musers has been named Best DFW Radio Show by the Dallas Morning News, Dallas Observer, and the American Women in Radio & Television/Alliance for Women in Media. The Musers is the longest-running morning show with the same crew in Dallas-Fort Worth and has been the top-rated show in the market since 1995. The program can be heard weekdays from 5:30am-10:00am on Sportsradio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket.

Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Dallas/Houston, said: “Our entire team in Dallas congratulates The Ticket staff and Dunham, Miller and Gordon for their historic wins, and we are equally proud of Mark “Hawkeye” Louis and Michelle Rodriguez on Cumulus Dallas’ New Country 96.3/KSCS-FM for their finalist nomination for Major Market Personality of the Year. For Cumulus Dallas to have two of the five finalists in this category is an honor for our entire team.”

Marconi finalists were selected by a task force of broadcasters, and the winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy. Established in 1989 and named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards are given to radio stations and outstanding on-air personalities to recognize excellence in radio.

