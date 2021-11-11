JumpCloud Expands MSP Program with ConnectWise Integration to Deliver Increased Partner Profitability and Success

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced an integration with ConnectWise, the industry-leading software platform for technology solution providers to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to securely connect their clients’ users to virtually any IT resource, on-prem and in the cloud, from a single pane of glass.



The MSP market is expected to increase to $552.4 billion by 2028, growth that can be attributed in part to the rapid expansion of remote and hybrid work models. As small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increasingly turn to MSPs to handle their IT infrastructure and management, securing company resources without introducing onerous requirements for end users remains a critical concern. JumpCloud provides a secure, highly-profitable platform for MSPs to manage customers, allowing admins to focus on their business instead of cumbersome, time-intensive administrative tasks and processes.

The ConnectWise integration, coming in early 2022, is part of JumpCloud’s broader investment to the 1,300 MSP partners that use the JumpCloud Directory Platform to secure clients’ identities and devices to enable identity and access management (IAM), unified endpoint management (UEM), mobile device management (MDM), Zero Trust conditional access, single-sign on (SSO) services, and more. The announcement was made today at ConnectWise’s IT Nation Connect 2021 conference, which brings together a global community of MSPs and their vendor partners. In addition to deepening investment in its MSP product offering, JumpCloud is quickly adding experienced MSP talent to its engineering, sales and marketing teams. Most recently the company hired Heather Harlos to lead MSP marketing. Harlos has been in the channel and technology for the past 15 years, having worked for fortune 150 and 500 distributors leading their digital and cloud strategy. Most recently, Harlos led the cloud and MSP global go to market strategy at Bitdefender, and currently sits on the CompTIA Business Applications Advisory Council Board.

“Providing value to the MSP market is a top priority for JumpCloud,” said Kevin Biggs, chief revenue officer, JumpCloud. “With our partners’ businesses in mind, this integration will allow us to seamlessly integrate with the tools they currently use, from the same cloud platform that they use to manage and securely connect users to IT resources. We will continue to invest in and support our partners, providing a platform that allows them to securely scale their businesses and puts them in a position to increase their overall profitability and position in the market.”

“There’s no way we can provide user management, password complexity, and multi-factor authentication without JumpCloud. It’s become an integral part of what we do for our clients,” said Antonio Wint, founder and CEO, Syn Ack Fin .

The ConnectWise integration will simplify administrative tasks by automating account management between ConnectWise Manage and JumpCloud accounts, enabling an automated process for client billing that reduces the time needed to update ConnectWise information while increasing the service provider’s confidence in the accuracy of billable items.

Availability

The integration will launch in early 2022. For additional information, visit JumpCloud online or visit the JumpCloud booth, #404, at IT Nation Connect 2021 , November 10-12, 2021.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 120,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.