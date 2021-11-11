U.S. Army Veteran James Pistole Honored with 2022 Ford F-150 Vehicle

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support presented James Pistole of Jasper, Florida, with a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT mobility-equipped vehicle as part of the Mobility is Freedom program. The donation occurred at the Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence.



Pistole is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served for 12 years until 2009. Pistole was severely injured in 2007 when he stepped on a secondary pressure plate improvised explosive device (IED) as he conducted a post-blast analysis.

Pistole sustained amputation of his left leg and severe trauma to his left arm, then eventually his left triceps and latissimus muscle. Doctors removed half of Pistole’s bicep.

Upon discharge, Pistole returned to Florida with his wife Melissa. The couple have three young children – Kendall, TJ and Beau.

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. This is the ninth Mobility is Freedom vehicle donated to a veteran in 2021. Across the U.S., there are 350 veterans who need modified vehicles as a result of their combat-related injuries.

“Our belief is that given a properly equipped vehicle for their individual needs, combat wounded veterans, such as James, will have the freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We are honored to present James with this vehicle to help enhance his quality of life and provide freedom and independence in his everyday life.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

Media Contacts: Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel

Cell: 402.917.6001

Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com Kate McCauley, WWFS

402.660.5785

kate@wwfs.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e7bf4c5-582a-4683-b24c-fbafe553d912



