MAHINDRA LAUNCHES NEW ROXOR

Auburn Hills, Michigan, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahindra announces the launch of its new ROXOR off road SXS available at select Mahindra dealerships. Production has already begun in its Auburn Hills, Mich., assembly plant and product began shipping to dealers the first week of November.

“The ROXOR brand has built a passionate following with off-road enthusiasts and rural lifestyle customers. We are excited to bring this unique SXS back into the market,” said Viren Popli, President and CEO, Mahindra Ag North America and Mahindra Automotive North America. “We are redefining the SXS category with this strong and rugged machine. It is designed and built for reliability and performance that will exceed customer expectations.”

The new ROXOR maintains the core strength of a boxed steel frame, steel body, a Mahindra 2.5L turbo diesel engine, and its unmatched torque and towing power. ROXOR is perfect for farmers, ranchers, outdoor enthusiasts and rural property owners who are tired of having to fix and replace light-duty, plastic-bodied side-by-sides.

“The fast-growing rural lifestyle segment presents a great opportunity for ROXOR,” said Rich Ansell, VP of Marketing for Mahindra Automotive North America. “The demand for the ROXOR with farmers and ranchers is strong due to the vehicle’s ability to take on the tough jobs around their property. They already know and like the Mahindra brand because of how successful we’ve been with our tractors, and we intend to build on this strong reputation for tough, easy-to-use products.”

“The Mahindra brand is synonymous with tough and ROXOR further solidifies this position,” said Popli. “We are excited to create a new definition of SXS, one that matches our tractors for tough and handles any job with ease.”

Click here to view the ROXOR Base Model spec sheet. Click here to view the ROXOR All-Weather Model Spec Sheet.

For more information, visit www.roxoroffroad.com and follow ROXOR on social media via facebook.com/roxoroffroad and @roxoroffroad on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT ROXOR

ROXOR is an off-road vehicle conceived, designed, and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America. The vehicle is produced in Auburn Hills in the first new OEM manufacturing operation to open in Southeast Michigan in more than 25 years. A rugged, no-nonsense side-by-side, ROXOR is a tribute to Mahindra’s long history of assembling durable and powerful vehicles beginning in 1947; it features a steel body on a boxed-steel frame, a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo diesel 4-cylinder engine, and transmission. The American-assembled ROXOR re-enters the off-road world with the same proven capabilities based on its authenticity, simplicity, and strength. Learn more at www.roxoroffroad.com.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to rise. Learn more at www.mahindra.com.

