MTM Expands MTM Link Integrations to Include Two New Preferred RSD Partners

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the national roll-out of its proprietary MTM Link platform completed, MTM is excited to announce that it has added integrations with two new preferred routing, scheduling, and dispatching (RSD) partners. TripMaster and RouteGenie have officially completed the API integration, joining RoutingBox. The integration, achieved through a next-generation, API-based approach, allows MTM's transportation provider partners who currently utilize RoutingBox, TripMaster, and RouteGenie to take advantage of the benefits of the MTM Link platform, while continuing to use their existing third-party RSD solution.

When leveraging integrations like these, transportation providers can use their existing RSD platform to seamlessly exchange real-time data with the MTM Link scheduling and dispatching platform. For example, the RSD platforms are able to:

Exchange trip assignment, modification, and cancellation data to MTM in real-time

Transmit real-time GPS updates to MTM as trips are being performed by transportation providers

Send trip performance data like en route, pick-up, drop-off, and estimated time of arrival notifications to MTM as the events occur

Using these metrics, MTM and its clients receive up-to-the-minute visibility into transportation provider performance, giving the company the ability to provide members with real-time trip status and vehicle tracking. Additionally, transportation providers are more efficient and can claim their trips faster by automatically transferring claims data to MTM upon trip completion. Eventually, MTM intends to offer API integration with even more comparable RSD software solutions used throughout its nationwide network of transportation providers.

"Integrations with RSD partners make it extremely convenient and easy for our transportation providers to take advantage of the benefits of the MTM Link platform without moving to a new RSD solution," said MTM President and CEO Alaina Maciá. "Our goal is to always be flexible and support our providers' system of choice. With our list of preferred RSD solutions continuing to grow thanks to the dedication of partners like TripMaster, RouteGenie, and RoutingBox, we have the ability to push and pull data—including live GPS tracking—between MTM Link and the software our providers already use. This is incredibly important, as it allows providers to maintain uniformity across their operations while allowing us to bring GPS compliance and network visibility to our clients and members nationwide."

"We're very excited to work with MTM to create a seamless experience for our NEMT providers who also partner with MTM across the country," added Jonathan Anthon, RouteGenie's Chief Revenue Officer. "The MTM Link platform allows us to create the most intuitive and easy-to-use process available on the market when it comes to interacting with a national NEMT broker."

For more information, contact Ashley Wright: awright@mtm-inc.net

Related Images











Image 1: MTM Link Integrations





MTM has integrated two new RSD partners, RouteGenie and TripMaster, with our MTM Link platform.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment