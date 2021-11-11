Avocet Tower, Designed by Pickard Chilton, Incorporates View Smart Windows to Deliver One of the Healthiest, Most Energy Efficient Buildings in DC Area

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68873d72-6bdc-42e1-8e82-7f64c8b77883



WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, has installed its Smart Windows as an integral design element of Avocet Tower, a highly-anticipated 22-story, 370,000-square-foot office building with wellness-focused amenities designed by award-winning architecture firm, Pickard Chilton.

The Class-A building is a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Stonebridge that puts tenant health and wellness at the forefront of its design. Floor-to-ceiling View Smart Windows are featured throughout Avocet Tower to complement open floor plans, high ceilings, and a unique interactive sculpture above the entrance. The windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun in order to increase access to natural light and provide unobstructed 360-degree views, while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare.

“We built Avocet Tower to raise the bar for sustainable, wellness-focused design. View Smart Windows directly align with that goal,” said Jane Mahaffie, Principal with Stonebridge. “View is a key amenity that enhances tenant wellbeing and provides unobstructed views while also enabling us to achieve LEED Platinum certification.”

“View Smart Windows were instrumental in our design goal to make Avocet Tower one of the healthiest, most energy efficient and smartest buildings in North America,” said Jon Pickard FAIA, RIBA, Principal of Pickard Chilton. “View helped us to create an experience centered around natural light, beautiful views and human wellness, while also lowering the carbon footprint of the building.”

View Smart Windows offer significant health advantages by reducing the incidence of eyestrain and headaches by over 50 percent. In a recent study, employees working next to View Smart Windows improved their sleep by 37 minutes per night, increased cognitive function by 42 percent and enhanced productivity by 14 percent.

“Developers and architects are recognizing the strong connection between buildings and human health and experience, and are investing to make properties healthier, more energy efficient and more adaptive to user needs," notes Brian Klansky, Regional Vice President of View, Inc. “Avocet Tower represents the next generation of office experiences and View is excited to play an integral role.”

The well-located property is near the area’s top retail, dining, and leisure destinations and is situated between four major highways. Avocet Tower is also centrally located near many mass transit options including the Metro Red line and future Purple Line, and in close proximity to Bethesda Row and Capital Crescent Trail. Beyond the expansive View Smart Windows installation, the building features an array of health-focused tenant amenities including a Dedicated Outside Air System (DOAS) and touchless entry in addition to numerous outdoor spaces and a fitness center.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and unobstructed views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed in over 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.45 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of 31 March 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

About Stonebridge

Stonebridge is a privately held real estate development and investment firm focused on creating exceptional places in the Greater Washington area. The company’s portfolio includes several of the region’s most successful mixed-use projects including Constitution Square, 200 Eye Street, SE and Flats at Bethesda Avenue and The Darcy. During the past twenty years, the principals of Stonebridge have been involved in the acquisition, development, joint venture, financing and disposition of real estate assets in the Washington area exceeding $6.0 billion in value. Visit: Stonebridge.us.com.

About Pickard Chilton

Pickard Chilton is an international architectural practice noted for its expertise in the design of large, complex, and often high-profile buildings including corporate headquarters, high-rise commercial office and multi-family towers, hotels, and academic and life science facilities. The firm’s layered perspective informs all of its work, presenting clients with a sophisticated, knowledge-based approach that emphasizes design vision, placemaking, integrity, a focus on client objectives, and exceptional service. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., the firm’s recent completed projects include: 2+U in Seattle, Wash.; Canal Place for Dominion Energy in Richmond, Va.; River Point in Chicago; 145 Broadway, Akamai’s new headquarters in Cambridge, Ma.; and, Northwestern Mutual’s headquarters in Milwaukee. Current projects include 325 Main, Google’s new headquarters in Cambridge, Ma.; the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu Project and Global Gateway Shinagawa development, both in Tokyo, Japan; as well as commercial and residential developments in Austin, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, San Francisco, and Stuttgart, Germany. Please visit www.pickardchilton.com for more information.

