BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

- Record Revenues in Q3 2021, up 607% over prior year period
- Service Revenues increased 425% year over year (1)
- 3,016 charging stations contracted or sold in Q3 2021, an increase of 351% compared to last year
Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The following financial highlights are in thousands of dollars and unaudited.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Product Sales
|$
|4,824
|$
|557
|$
|9,762
|$
|2,609
|Service Revenues (1)
|1,382
|263
|2,601
|797
|Other Revenues
|196
|86
|627
|371
|Total Revenues
|$
|6,402
|$
|906
|$
|12,990
|$
|3,777
(1) Service Revenues consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues.
“Our third quarter results continued the momentum built during the first half of 2021, exceeding our internal expectations with record revenues in both product sales and service revenues as we continued to expand our footprint of charging stations and enhanced our brand recognition around the world,” said Michael D. Farkas, Blink’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we made great strides increasing our network of property partners, winning exclusive, multi-year agreements that we anticipate will result in additional charging station deployments and revenue generation. We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization. This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives. We are well-positioned to play a critical role in the establishment of convenient, reliable EV infrastructure and we’re energized by the opportunities and interest we’re seeing in the marketplace. We anticipate winning many more future grant awards, coupled with a robust pipeline of opportunities ahead, we look forward to finishing the year strong and carrying this momentum into 2022.”
Financial Results
Revenues
Total Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million or 607% compared to the prior year period.
Product Sales were $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $4.3 million or 766% from the same period a year ago primarily driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers, and residential chargers, as well as revenues generated through the Blue Corner acquisition.
Service Revenues, which consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues were $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $1.1 million or 425% from the third quarter last year primarily driven by greater utilization of chargers, an increased number of chargers on the Blink network, revenues associated with the Blink Mobility ride-sharing service program, and revenues from the Blue Corner acquisition.
Other Revenues, which are comprised of warranty fees, grants and rebates, and other revenues, were $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.1 million in the prior year period.
Operating Expenses
Operating Expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $16.7 million compared to $4.3 million in the same period in 2020. The $12.4 million increase was primarily due to costs associated with investments in new hires within the sales, operations, and IT departments as part of the Company’s strategic domestic and global expansion initiative, as well as an increase in share-based compensation expense of $6.1 million, mostly related to a special performance option equity award. In addition, operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included a full quarter of operating costs from the three most recent acquisitions, whereas these expenses were predominantly absent in the prior year’s results.
Net Loss and Loss Per Share
Net Loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.3 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a Net Loss of $3.9 million, or $0.12 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $8.4 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially from the $9.1 million-dollar loss in the second quarter of 2021 as the Company continued to make progress towards scaling the business.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2021, Cash and Marketable Securities totaled $186.7 million.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings (loss) before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses as a proxy for net income (loss). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.
Business Highlights
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company achieved numerous strategic partnerships, agreements, and grant awards including:
- Received a $12.5 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for the deployment of 52 DC Fast Chargers at 25 locations along Florida’s major interstate highways
- Partnered with the City of San Antonio to deploy 202 Blink-owned Level 2 charging stations and 3 DC Fast Chargers throughout the city
- Expanded Blink Mobility’s BlueLA car sharing program with the City of Los Angeles to deploy and operate 300 additional charging stations, bringing the total under this program to 500 stations across 100 locations throughout Los Angeles
- Company’s European subsidiary, Blue Corner, signed an exclusive four-year sales contract and 10-year service agreement with KU Leuven to deploy and operate up to 500 charging stations at KU Leuven campuses across Belgium
- Deployed the first 16 Level 2 charging ports at six hotels in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. as part of a three-year program with the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership to install a total of 200 networked charging ports throughout the region
- Entered into a five-year agreement with Greenlight Communities to deploy 58 Blink-owned charging stations within their multi-family residential communities across Arizona
- Partnered with Traverse City Light & Power to deploy 27 charging ports at six locations across Traverse City, Michigan funded in part by grant awards
- Expanded reseller distribution network with the inclusion of Traffic and Parking Control Co. (TAPCO), Sourcewell, and Rudy’s Performance Parts making Blink charging stations more accessible to individuals, businesses, government, education, and non-profit organizations
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward- looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.
Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenues:
|Product sales
|$
|4,824
|$
|557
|$
|9,762
|$
|2,609
|Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations
|908
|163
|1,676
|570
|Network fees
|205
|100
|421
|227
|Warranty
|87
|14
|119
|30
|Grant and rebate
|56
|3
|280
|11
|Ride-sharing services
|269
|—
|504
|—
|Other
|53
|69
|228
|330
|Total Revenues
|6,402
|906
|12,990
|3,777
|Cost of revenues:
|Cost of product sales
|3,632
|35
|7,115
|1,427
|Cost of charging services – company-owned charging stations
|200
|120
|310
|186
|Host provider fees
|463
|37
|842
|150
|Network costs
|115
|106
|307
|464
|Warranty and repairs and maintenance
|258
|105
|743
|237
|Ride-sharing services
|422
|—
|1,092
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|420
|136
|1,118
|224
|Total Cost of Revenues
|5,510
|539
|11,527
|2,688
|Gross Profit
|892
|367
|1,463
|1,089
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation
|11,745
|2,544
|25,663
|6,964
|General and administrative expenses
|3,067
|1,144
|7,110
|2,460
|Other operating expenses
|1,903
|592
|4,246
|1,619
|Total Operating Expenses
|16,715
|4,280
|37,019
|11,043
|Loss from operations
|(15,823
|)
|(3,913
|)
|(35,556
|)
|(9,954
|)
|Other (Expense) Income:
|Interest (expense) income
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|6
|18
|Loss on settlement
|—
|—
|(1,000
|)
|—
|Dividend and interest income
|100
|—
|162
|—
|Loss on foreign exchange
|(16
|)
|—
|(124
|)
|—
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|379
|—
|379
|—
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable, net
|—
|4
|—
|23
|Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities
|53
|(52
|)
|60
|(68
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(11
|)
|50
|(72
|)
|76
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|502
|(1
|)
|(589
|)
|49
|Net loss
|(15,321
|)
|(3,914
|)
|(36,145
|)
|(9,905
|)
|Net Loss Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|42,162,228
|31,379,636
|41,780,669
|28,859,057
|Diluted
|42,162,228
|31,379,636
|41,780,669
|28,859,057
Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|133,153
|$
|22,341
|Marketable securities
|53,577
|—
|Accounts receivable and other receivables, net
|5,054
|348
|Inventory, net
|4,686
|1,816
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,498
|1,220
|Total current assets
|199,968
|25,725
|Restricted cash
|77
|76
|Property and equipment, net
|13,662
|5,636
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|1,883
|616
|Intangible assets, net
|3,694
|46
|Goodwill
|19,255
|1,501
|Other assets
|233
|388
|Total assets
|$
|238,772
|$
|33,988
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,092
|$
|3,359
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,798
|1,329
|Current portion of notes payable
|493
|574
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|696
|404
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|1,720
|479
|Total current liabilities
|12,799
|6,145
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|1,448
|285
|Other liabilities
|129
|90
|Notes payable, non-current portion
|—
|297
|Deferred revenue, non-current portion
|30
|7
|Total liabilities
|14,406
|6,824
|Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, 10,000 shares designated, 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|—
|—
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized;
|Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, 20,000,000 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|—
|—
|Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, 250,000 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|—
|—
|Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, 13,000 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,199,744 and 35,951,097 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|42
|36
|Additional paid-in capital
|448,807
|214,479
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(987
|)
|—
|Accumulated deficit
|(223,496
|)
|(187,351
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|224,366
|27,164
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|238,772
|$
|33,988
Blink Charging Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(36,145
|)
|$
|(9,905
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,686
|300
|Non-cash lease expense
|690
|137
|Dividend and interest income
|(162
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities
|60
|(68
|)
|Provision for bad debt
|730
|98
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|—
|98
|Accrued interest converted to notes payable
|—
|3
|Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory
|149
|(276
|)
|Gain on settlement of debt
|(379
|)
|—
|Gain on settlement of accounts payable, net
|—
|(23
|)
|Stock-based compensation:
|Common stock
|1,532
|182
|Options
|8,776
|298
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable and other receivables
|(2,986
|)
|(57
|)
|Inventory
|(3,575
|)
|(1,713
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,240
|)
|125
|Other assets
|240
|(54
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,151
|1,042
|Other liabilities
|39
|—
|Lease liabilities
|(505
|)
|(141
|)
|Deferred revenue
|986
|(203
|)
|Total adjustments
|6,192
|(252
|)
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|(29,953
|)
|(10,157
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|6,804
|2,774
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(60,267
|)
|—
|Capitalization of engineering costs paid
|(237
|)
|—
|Cash acquired in the purchase of Blue Corner
|243
|—
|Purchase consideration of Blue Corner
|(22,985
|)
|—
|Cash acquired in the purchase of BlueLA Carsharing, LLC
|—
|4
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,540
|)
|(681
|)
|Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Investing Activities
|(81,982
|)
|2,097
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offering
|221,333
|17,836
|Proceeds from issuance of notes payable
|—
|856
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|1,619
|144
|Payment of financing liability in connection with internal use software
|(39
|)
|(53
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|222,913
|18,783
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|(165
|)
|—
|Net Increase in Cash
|110,813
|10,723
|Cash and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
|22,417
|4,169
|Cash and Restricted Cash - End of Period
|$
|133,230
|$
|14,892
|Cash and restricted cash consisted of the following:
|Cash
|$
|133,153
|$
|14,863
|Restricted cash
|77
|28
|$
|133,230
|$
|14,891
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following table reconciles Net Loss Attributable to Blink Charging Co. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:
|Q3
|Q2
|Q3
|(In thousands and unaudited)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Net loss attributable to Blink Charging Co.
|$
|(15,321
|)
|$
|(13,459
|)
|$
|(3,914
|)
|Interest expense, net
|3
|6
|3
|Depreciation and amortization
|706
|669
|104
|EBITDA
|$
|(14,612
|)
|$
|(12,784
|)
|$
|(3,807
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|6,224
|3,670
|149
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(8,388
|)
|$
|(9,114
|)
|$
|(3,658
|)
Blink Charging Co. publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, Blink Charging also presents financial information that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies, including Blink Charging’s competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.
EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging Co. before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.
The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.