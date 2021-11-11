BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Record R evenue s in Q3 2021 , up 60 7% over prior year period

Service Revenues increased 4 25 % year over year (1)

3,016 charging stations contracted or sold in Q3 2021, an increase of 351% compared to last year



Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The following financial highlights are in thousands of dollars and unaudited.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product Sales $ 4,824 $ 557 $ 9,762 $ 2,609 Service Revenues (1) 1,382 263 2,601 797 Other Revenues 196 86 627 371 Total Revenues $ 6,402 $ 906 $ 12,990 $ 3,777

(1) Service Revenues consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues.

“Our third quarter results continued the momentum built during the first half of 2021, exceeding our internal expectations with record revenues in both product sales and service revenues as we continued to expand our footprint of charging stations and enhanced our brand recognition around the world,” said Michael D. Farkas, Blink’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we made great strides increasing our network of property partners, winning exclusive, multi-year agreements that we anticipate will result in additional charging station deployments and revenue generation. We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization. This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives. We are well-positioned to play a critical role in the establishment of convenient, reliable EV infrastructure and we’re energized by the opportunities and interest we’re seeing in the marketplace. We anticipate winning many more future grant awards, coupled with a robust pipeline of opportunities ahead, we look forward to finishing the year strong and carrying this momentum into 2022.”

Financial Results

Revenues

Total Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $6.4 million, an increase of $5.5 million or 607% compared to the prior year period.

Product Sales were $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $4.3 million or 766% from the same period a year ago primarily driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers, and residential chargers, as well as revenues generated through the Blue Corner acquisition.

Service Revenues, which consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues were $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, up $1.1 million or 425% from the third quarter last year primarily driven by greater utilization of chargers, an increased number of chargers on the Blink network, revenues associated with the Blink Mobility ride-sharing service program, and revenues from the Blue Corner acquisition.

Other Revenues, which are comprised of warranty fees, grants and rebates, and other revenues, were $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.1 million in the prior year period.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $16.7 million compared to $4.3 million in the same period in 2020. The $12.4 million increase was primarily due to costs associated with investments in new hires within the sales, operations, and IT departments as part of the Company’s strategic domestic and global expansion initiative, as well as an increase in share-based compensation expense of $6.1 million, mostly related to a special performance option equity award. In addition, operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included a full quarter of operating costs from the three most recent acquisitions, whereas these expenses were predominantly absent in the prior year’s results.

Net Loss and Loss Per Share

Net Loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.3 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a Net Loss of $3.9 million, or $0.12 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $8.4 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.7 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially from the $9.1 million-dollar loss in the second quarter of 2021 as the Company continued to make progress towards scaling the business.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2021, Cash and Marketable Securities totaled $186.7 million.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings (loss) before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses as a proxy for net income (loss). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

Business Highlights

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company achieved numerous strategic partnerships, agreements, and grant awards including:

Received a $12.5 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for the deployment of 52 DC Fast Chargers at 25 locations along Florida’s major interstate highways

Partnered with the City of San Antonio to deploy 202 Blink-owned Level 2 charging stations and 3 DC Fast Chargers throughout the city

Expanded Blink Mobility’s BlueLA car sharing program with the City of Los Angeles to deploy and operate 300 additional charging stations, bringing the total under this program to 500 stations across 100 locations throughout Los Angeles

Company’s European subsidiary, Blue Corner, signed an exclusive four-year sales contract and 10-year service agreement with KU Leuven to deploy and operate up to 500 charging stations at KU Leuven campuses across Belgium

Deployed the first 16 Level 2 charging ports at six hotels in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. as part of a three-year program with the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership to install a total of 200 networked charging ports throughout the region

Entered into a five-year agreement with Greenlight Communities to deploy 58 Blink-owned charging stations within their multi-family residential communities across Arizona

Partnered with Traverse City Light & Power to deploy 27 charging ports at six locations across Traverse City, Michigan funded in part by grant awards

Expanded reseller distribution network with the inclusion of Traffic and Parking Control Co. (TAPCO), Sourcewell, and Rudy’s Performance Parts making Blink charging stations more accessible to individuals, businesses, government, education, and non-profit organizations

Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales $ 4,824 $ 557 $ 9,762 $ 2,609 Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations 908 163 1,676 570 Network fees 205 100 421 227 Warranty 87 14 119 30 Grant and rebate 56 3 280 11 Ride-sharing services 269 — 504 — Other 53 69 228 330 Total Revenues 6,402 906 12,990 3,777 Cost of revenues: Cost of product sales 3,632 35 7,115 1,427 Cost of charging services – company-owned charging stations 200 120 310 186 Host provider fees 463 37 842 150 Network costs 115 106 307 464 Warranty and repairs and maintenance 258 105 743 237 Ride-sharing services 422 — 1,092 — Depreciation and amortization 420 136 1,118 224 Total Cost of Revenues 5,510 539 11,527 2,688 Gross Profit 892 367 1,463 1,089 Operating expenses: Compensation 11,745 2,544 25,663 6,964 General and administrative expenses 3,067 1,144 7,110 2,460 Other operating expenses 1,903 592 4,246 1,619 Total Operating Expenses 16,715 4,280 37,019 11,043 Loss from operations (15,823 ) (3,913 ) (35,556 ) (9,954 ) Other (Expense) Income: Interest (expense) income (3 ) (3 ) 6 18 Loss on settlement — — (1,000 ) — Dividend and interest income 100 — 162 — Loss on foreign exchange (16 ) — (124 ) — Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan 379 — 379 — Gain on settlement of accounts payable, net — 4 — 23 Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities 53 (52 ) 60 (68 ) Other (expense) income, net (11 ) 50 (72 ) 76 Total Other Income (Expense) 502 (1 ) (589 ) 49 Net loss (15,321 ) (3,914 ) (36,145 ) (9,905 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 42,162,228 31,379,636 41,780,669 28,859,057 Diluted 42,162,228 31,379,636 41,780,669 28,859,057





Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 133,153 $ 22,341 Marketable securities 53,577 — Accounts receivable and other receivables, net 5,054 348 Inventory, net 4,686 1,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,498 1,220 Total current assets 199,968 25,725 Restricted cash 77 76 Property and equipment, net 13,662 5,636 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,883 616 Intangible assets, net 3,694 46 Goodwill 19,255 1,501 Other assets 233 388 Total assets $ 238,772 $ 33,988 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,092 $ 3,359 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,798 1,329 Current portion of notes payable 493 574 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 696 404 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,720 479 Total current liabilities 12,799 6,145 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,448 285 Other liabilities 129 90 Notes payable, non-current portion — 297 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 30 7 Total liabilities 14,406 6,824 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, 10,000 shares designated, 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, 20,000,000 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, 250,000 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, 13,000 shares designated, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,199,744 and 35,951,097 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 42 36 Additional paid-in capital 448,807 214,479 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (987 ) — Accumulated deficit (223,496 ) (187,351 ) Total stockholders’ equity 224,366 27,164 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 238,772 $ 33,988



Blink Charging Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (36,145 ) $ (9,905 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,686 300 Non-cash lease expense 690 137 Dividend and interest income (162 ) — Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities 60 (68 ) Provision for bad debt 730 98 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 98 Accrued interest converted to notes payable — 3 Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory 149 (276 ) Gain on settlement of debt (379 ) — Gain on settlement of accounts payable, net — (23 ) Stock-based compensation: Common stock 1,532 182 Options 8,776 298 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables (2,986 ) (57 ) Inventory (3,575 ) (1,713 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,240 ) 125 Other assets 240 (54 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,151 1,042 Other liabilities 39 — Lease liabilities (505 ) (141 ) Deferred revenue 986 (203 ) Total adjustments 6,192 (252 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (29,953 ) (10,157 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 6,804 2,774 Purchase of marketable securities (60,267 ) — Capitalization of engineering costs paid (237 ) — Cash acquired in the purchase of Blue Corner 243 — Purchase consideration of Blue Corner (22,985 ) — Cash acquired in the purchase of BlueLA Carsharing, LLC — 4 Purchases of property and equipment (5,540 ) (681 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Investing Activities (81,982 ) 2,097 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offering 221,333 17,836 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable — 856 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,619 144 Payment of financing liability in connection with internal use software (39 ) (53 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 222,913 18,783 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (165 ) — Net Increase in Cash 110,813 10,723 Cash and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period 22,417 4,169 Cash and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 133,230 $ 14,892 Cash and restricted cash consisted of the following: Cash $ 133,153 $ 14,863 Restricted cash 77 28 $ 133,230 $ 14,891





Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The following table reconciles Net Loss Attributable to Blink Charging Co. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

Q3 Q2 Q3 (In thousands and unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Blink Charging Co. $ (15,321 ) $ (13,459 ) $ (3,914 ) Interest expense, net 3 6 3 Depreciation and amortization 706 669 104 EBITDA $ (14,612 ) $ (12,784 ) $ (3,807 ) Stock-based compensation 6,224 3,670 149 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,388 ) $ (9,114 ) $ (3,658 )





Blink Charging Co. publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, Blink Charging also presents financial information that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies, including Blink Charging’s competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.



EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging Co. before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.