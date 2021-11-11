Strategic Initiatives Increase INTRUSION Shield Exposure to a Wide Spectrum of Organizations Building Out Their Zero Trust Architecture

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION (Nasdaq: INTZ) announced today that it has rolled out several strategic initiatives to provide greater exposure of INTRUSION Shield as an integral component of any organization’s Zero Trust Architecture. Shield relies on its unique proprietary IP reputation-based threat intelligence database to make pass/block decisions on inbound and outbound network traffic in real-time. Shield does not rely on traditional, or next-gen, firewall packet and application filtering engines as other cybersecurity solutions do. Instead, it uses a novel means of protecting organizations from Zero-Day and malware-free attacks by only permitting trusted connections to proceed which fits directly into the notion of Zero Trust.



INTRUSION recently shipped the latest release of its award-winning Shield product, and the company onboarded new Value-Added Distributor (VAD) channel partners, including Liquid PC and Forequest Technologies, to extend its reach. The company also formed a new Advisory Board comprised of industry icons Greg Akers, Eric Jackson, and Vice Admiral TJ White, USN, Retired.

“Over the past couple of years we’ve seen a world finally waking up to understand that cyberattacks aren’t merely intriguing storylines on popular TV shows and movies, but every-day, real-life potentially catastrophic events on everything that matters including critical infrastructure, supply chains, and schools with devastating consequences to the operation and bottom line of those impacted,” said Gary Davis, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at INTRUSION. “As 2021 winds down, we’ve accelerated endeavors that enable us to meet the demands of a wide variety of organizations building out their Zero Trust Architecture without taxing an already overwhelmed cybersecurity or IT staff.”

Below are further details about the Company’s strategic initiatives.

INTRUSION Forms New Advisory Board

INTRUSION has established an Advisory Board with the charter of assisting the company in the evaluation of its research and development, roadmap, industry standing, business activities, and offer advice on improvements. The Advisory Board members are as follows:

Greg Akers was the Senior Vice President & CTO of Advanced Security Research & Government as well as Chief Technology Officer within the Security & Trust Organization (STO) group at Cisco. A major focus of his group was to expand security awareness and launch product resiliency initiatives throughout Cisco’s development organization to deliver high-quality and secure products to customers. Before joining Cisco in 1993, Akers’ career included more than 15 years of designing, building, and running large networks for Fortune 100 companies.





INTRUSION Launches the Latest release (Version 17.3) of Shield

Shield protects customers from contemporary cyberattacks – especially those stemming from Zero-Day and malware free exploits – as a true bidirectional Zero Trust solution. Among several other enhancements, version 17.3 includes a new dashboard that provides C-level executives with a single pane of glass from which to see the impact that Shield is having on their environment and to help focus their remediation efforts.

INTRUSION Signs Channel Partners to Expand Its Reach

INTRUSION extended its reach by adding to its growing list of channel partners Forequest Technologies and Liquid PC. Forequest Technologies, Paris, France-based, focuses on creating opportunities for INTRUSION Shield in EMEA and Brazil. Liquid PC, headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, will be INTRUSION Shield’s conduit into CDW Corporation – a top tier technology distribution company.

Concluded Davis, “We’ve made solid progress in all the areas that matter as a cybersecurity software startup. As we finish this year and look forward to 2022 our confidence continues to grow as we hit our stride.”

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product and its contributions to a company’s Zero-Trust Architecture, our future liquidity goals and cash-flow needs and how we plan to meet those needs, potential future strategic opportunities, the effect of adding new channel partners, the benefits of having an Advisory Board and the impact of its initial roster, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance, that we will fail to meet our future cash flow requirements, that our new channel partners to not provide the sales increases we anticipate, or that our newly formed Advisory Board will perform as planned and provide the advice and industry guidance we are looking for. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

