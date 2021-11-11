Iridex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.



Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $13.3 million, an increase of 51% from the prior year period, and 24% compared to third quarter 2019 Gross margin of 43.6%, an improvement over 41.5% in the same period last year Cash usage of $0.7 million leading to cash at quarter-end of $25.6 million

Cyclo G6 ® product family revenue of $3.1 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year 13,400 Cyclo G6 probes sold, an 18% increase year-over-year 42 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems sold, compared to 37 in the prior year period

product family revenue of $3.1 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year Retina product revenue increased 76% year-over-year to $7.8 million PASCAL ® products acquired from Topcon contributed 24% of retina revenue

MicroPulse® TLT Clinical Consensus Webinar presented on November 6, featured ten global KOLs highlighting broad patient applicablilty and effective procedure parameters



“Strong third quarter results reflect our renewed focus on sales and marketing activities, including major clinical education programs, contributions from our broader distribution partnerships, and several product enhancements, all of which are designed to raise awareness and drive increased adoption in our retina and glaucoma treatment segments,” said David I. Bruce, President and CEO of Iridex. “Cyclo G6 probe sales year-over-year were strong even in a seasonally weaker quarter for ophthalmologic procedures. Additionally, our retina business continues to perform well, thanks to our restructuring of the US sales team to dedicated retina and glaucoma teams, strong contributions from PASCAL products, and our expanded international distribution network. Importantly, our increased operating investments were covered by the quarter’s business strength, limiting cash usage to under $1 million.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ending October 2, 2021 increased 51% to $13.3 million from $8.8 million during the same period of the prior year. Excluding newly acquired PASCAL products, revenue increased 29% over the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $5.8 million, a 43.6% gross margin, compared to $3.7 million, a 41.5% gross margin, in the same period last year. The gross margin increase was primarily attributable to the impact of production efficiency initiatives, greater overhead absorption due to higher revenue and continued increase in higher margin probes within the product mix.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased 44% to $7.9 million compared to $5.5 million in the same period of the prior year, mainly due to additional expenses in R&D resulting from absorbing the PASCAL product line and increased activity in Sales & Marketing.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss $1.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Net loss on a per share basis was $0.14 in 2021 versus a loss of $0.12 in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash usage in the third quarter was $0.7 million, which resulted in cash of $25.6 million at quarter-end.

Updated Guidance for Full Year 2021

Iridex now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2021 to range from $52 million to $53 million, reflecting growth of 43% - 46% over fiscal year 2020. This compares to the previous range of $50 million to $52 million. Glaucoma Laser System sales are now expected to range from 210 to 225 compared to prior guidance of 250 to 275. Cyclo G6 probe sales expectation of 58,000 to 60,000 remains unchanged.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning the future momentum, demand and utilization of the Company's products, financial guidance, expected sales volumes and benefits from the Topcon partnership. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2021. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, September 26, October 2, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 13,264 $ 8,803 $ 38,649 $ 24,043 Cost of revenues 7,482 5,149 21,820 14,067 Gross profit 5,782 3,654 16,829 9,976 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,788 869 4,625 2,395 Sales and marketing 3,914 2,959 10,542 8,804 General and administrative 2,237 1,672 6,798 5,060 Total operating expenses 7,939 5,500 21,965 16,259 Loss from operations (2,157 ) (1,846 ) (5,136 ) (6,283 ) Other income, net - 135 2,378 153 Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (2,157 ) (1,711 ) (2,758 ) (6,130 ) Provision for income taxes 8 8 24 20 Net loss $ (2,165 ) $ (1,719 ) $ (2,782 ) $ (6,150 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 15,824 13,893 15,272 13,824 Diluted 15,824 13,893 15,272 13,824





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited)

October 2, January 2, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,568 $ 11,626 Accounts receivable, net 8,522 7,289 Inventories 8,791 5,714 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,025 730 Total current assets 43,906 25,359 Property and equipment, net 567 449 Intangible assets, net 2,253 68 Goodwill 965 533 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,794 1,428 Other long-term assets 57 132 Total assets $ 50,542 $ 27,969 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,208 $ 1,148 Accrued compensation 2,683 1,965 Accrued expenses 1,551 990 Other current expenses 2,256 816 Current portion of PPP loan - 1249 Accrued warranty 99 166 Deferred revenue 2,250 938 Operating lease liabilities 920 1,409 Total current liabilities 12,967 8,681 Long-term liabilities: PPP Loan - 1,248 Accrued warranty 60 81 Deferred revenue 10,199 289 Operating lease liabilities 1,972 282 Other long-term liabilities 22 22 Total liabilities 25,220 10,603 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 168 148 Additional paid-in capital 84,851 74,181 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 29 (19 ) Accumulated deficit (59,726 ) (56,944 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,322 17,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,542 $ 27,969



