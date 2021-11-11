Zogenix to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences: the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference and Guggenheim Virtual 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference.



Guggenheim Virtual 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference Fireside Chat Details Date: Monday, November 15, 2021 Time: 2:20 PM Eastern Time





Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Details Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Time: 1:20 PM Eastern Time

The fireside chats will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution, has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs: one in a rare epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and one in a mitochondrial disease called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix also plans to initiate a study of FINTEPLA in a genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD) and is collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (212) 915-2578 | britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media

Trish McCall, Porter Novelli

+1 (805) 390-3279 | trish.mccall@porternovelli.com



