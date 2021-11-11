Kronos Bio Appoints Roshawn Blunt to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced the appointment of Roshawn Blunt to the company’s Board of Directors.



Ms. Blunt has more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. She founded and currently is managing director of 1798, LLC, a national health care consulting firm. She began her pharmaceutical career at The Boston Consulting Group, working primarily in the health care industry. Prior to that, Ms. Blunt held a variety of strategic reimbursement and commercialization positions at Amgen, Inc. She was also the first global director of health economics and reimbursement for Biosense Webster, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Prior to starting 1798 Consultants, Ms. Blunt was vice president of strategy, planning, and communication at Long Beach Memorial Center and Miller Children’s Hospital.

“We are very pleased to welcome Roshawn to our Board of Directors,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kronos Bio. “Roshawn brings to our Board decades of experience in the commercialization of new therapeutics, including oncology medicines. Her expertise, particularly in enabling patient access, reimbursement and health policy, will be invaluable as we plan for and work toward our first potential product launches.”

“I am excited to join Kronos Bio’s Board,” said Ms. Blunt. “Throughout my career in the biopharmaceutical industry, I’ve worked to help companies commercialize important new therapies and to help payors understand the value innovative medicines can bring. I am looking forward to working with the team at Kronos Bio as the company advances its investigational products toward potential market approval.”

Ms. Blunt graduated from Princeton University, where she earned her A.B. from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and she holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Marni Kottle

Kronos Bio

650-900-3450

mkottle@kronosbio.com

Investors:

Claudia Styslinger

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

kronosbio@argotpartners.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com