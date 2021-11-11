Landos Biopharma to Host Corporate Update Call

BLACKSBURG, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results and host a conference call to provide a corporate update on November 15, 2021.



Following the release of the financial results, Landos will host a live webcast at 8:00 am ET. The webcast can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.landosbiopharma.com/, or by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6789 (International) and asking to join the Landos Corporate Update call. The webcast will be archived and be available for replay on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE® Advanced A.I. platform to discover and develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Using the LANCE® platform, the Company discovers new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways at the interface of immunity and metabolism. Landos’ lead product candidate, omilancor targets the LANCL2 pathway and is a novel oral, gut-restricted, small molecule first-in-class therapeutic in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Landos’ second product candidate, NX-13, targets the NLRX1 pathway and is a novel, oral, gut-restricted small molecule first-in-class therapeutic in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Landos discovered and is also developing LABP-104, a novel, oral small molecule first-in-class therapeutic targeting the LANCL2 pathway for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com.

Contact

Andi Rose / Tanner Kaufman / Kara Sperry

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449