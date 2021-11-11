Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn management will participate virtually at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.



2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Virtual presentation and investor 1x1 meetings

The presentation will be available on-demand starting Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:00am GMT / 3:00am ET through Friday, November 19, 2021, at 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET.

Please find a link to the presentation here.

A webcast can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

