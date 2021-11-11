Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
“We are extremely excited to post 50% sequential organic growth in net revenues quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating that we are now reaping the benefits of our direct and indirect go-to-market strategies for our MaaS enterprise cloud platform for mobile,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our team executed strongly over the past quarter on multiple fronts, executing deals with several prominent new customers and partners across different verticals, including scaling our dual token economy while actively pursuing our inorganic growth strategy and closing the acquisition of Lyte Technology. In conjunction with the organic growth announced, the closing of Lyte also adds immediate profitability, backlog and growth that will allow us to leverage a new, strategic distribution network to consumers to further scale and accelerate our blockchain initiatives. This past year has certainly been a pivotal and encouraging period for Phunware and I am confident that as we head into 2022, we will be firing on all cylinders with a dynamic organic and inorganic growth strategy that will have us poised for immense growth.”
Third Quarter 2021 Summary Financial Results
- Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.2 million
- Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $1.8 million
- Net Income was $0.4 million
- Net Income per Share was $0.01
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $(2.5) million
“We are pleased with the momentum achieved in the third quarter and are positioned well to finish the year with a great fourth quarter,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “As we look forward to 2022, we are excited to have a fully funded operating plan that gives us the ability to drive organic and inorganic growth. In addition to executing on our operational objectives, the Company successfully raised more than $65 million and now holds approximately 129 bitcoin. Rolling forward, we are committed to not only growing our digital currency holdings in the future, but we also expect to add Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to our corporate treasury activities.”
Recent Business Highlights
- Notable Corporate Developments:
- Notable Customer and Partner Wins:
- Launched Smart City Solution for the City of Pasadena
- Cox Communications and Phunware Collaborate to Deliver a Premier Mobile Smart Hospital Solution
- Announced Partnership with HID Global to Deliver Smart Workplace Solution on Mobile
- Virginia Hospital Center Selects Phunware & Kontakt.io for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution
- Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution
- Phunware to Build New Headlines+ Website and Mobile Application Portfolio for Intermarkets
- Announced Partnership with Cooper Lighting Solutions to Integrate MaaS with Trellix
- Notable Product Updates:
Conference Call Information
Phunware management will host a conference call today (November 11, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-545-0523 in the United States, or 973-528-0016 from international locations with access code: 948061. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share information)
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|882
|$
|3,940
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $606 and $356 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|1,223
|664
|Digital currencies
|789
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|745
|304
|Total current assets
|3,639
|4,908
|Property and equipment, net
|—
|13
|Goodwill
|25,883
|25,900
|Intangible assets, net
|38
|111
|Deferred tax asset
|537
|537
|Restricted cash
|91
|91
|Right-of-use asset
|1,486
|—
|Other assets
|276
|276
|Total assets
|$
|31,950
|$
|31,836
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,085
|$
|8,462
|Accrued expenses
|2,417
|5,353
|Accrued legal settlement
|—
|3,000
|Lease liability
|486
|—
|Deferred revenue
|1,815
|2,397
|PhunCoin deposits
|1,202
|1,202
|Current maturities of long-term debt, net
|83
|4,435
|Warrant liability
|1,762
|1,614
|Total current liabilities
|14,850
|26,463
|Long-term debt
|849
|3,762
|Long-term debt - related party
|195
|195
|Deferred tax liability
|537
|537
|Deferred revenue
|1,262
|2,678
|Lease liability
|1,232
|—
|Deferred rent
|—
|180
|Total liabilities
|18,925
|33,815
|Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 75,556,118 and 56,380,111 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|8
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|180,887
|144,156
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(356
|)
|(338
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(167,514
|)
|(145,803
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|13,025
|(1,979
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|31,950
|$
|31,836
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share information)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net revenues
|$
|2,160
|$
|3,130
|$
|5,242
|$
|7,983
|Cost of revenues
|1,026
|898
|2,842
|2,757
|Gross profit
|1,134
|2,232
|2,400
|5,226
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|715
|383
|1,910
|1,265
|General and administrative
|3,296
|4,276
|9,075
|11,981
|Research and development
|1,160
|572
|3,058
|1,811
|Legal settlement
|—
|4,500
|—
|4,500
|Total operating expenses
|5,171
|9,731
|14,043
|19,557
|Operating loss
|(4,037
|)
|(7,499
|)
|(11,643
|)
|(14,331
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income (expense)
|7
|(1,362
|)
|(4,057
|)
|(1,923
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|(950
|)
|(7,952
|)
|(1,031
|)
|Impairment of digital currency
|—
|—
|(776
|)
|—
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liability
|1,501
|1,244
|(148
|)
|1,244
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|2,850
|—
|2,850
|—
|Other income
|51
|—
|15
|—
|Total other income (expense)
|4,409
|(1,068
|)
|(10,068
|)
|(1,710
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes
|372
|(8,567
|)
|(21,711
|)
|(16,041
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net income (loss)
|372
|(8,567
|)
|(21,711
|)
|(16,041
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(33
|)
|47
|(18
|)
|(28
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|339
|$
|(8,520
|)
|$
|(21,729
|)
|$
|(16,069
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share, basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|—
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic
|74,347
|44,304
|70,185
|42,089
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted
|74,699
|44,304
|70,185
|42,089
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(21,711
|)
|$
|(16,041
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
|2,770
|1,217
|Loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liability
|148
|(1,244
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|7,952
|1,031
|Impairment of digital currencies
|776
|—
|Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|(2,850
|)
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|3,933
|3,458
|Other adjustments
|297
|145
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(272
|)
|551
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(345
|)
|(94
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,236
|)
|536
|Accrued expenses
|(2,891
|)
|1,332
|Accrued legal settlement
|(3,000
|)
|4,500
|Lease liability payments
|(662
|)
|—
|Deferred revenue
|(1,998
|)
|(1,906
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(19,089
|)
|(6,515
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of digital currencies
|(1,497
|)
|—
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,497
|)
|—
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs
|9,980
|10,207
|Proceeds from related party bridge loans
|—
|560
|Payments on senior convertible notes
|(25,116
|)
|(3,948
|)
|Payments on related party notes
|—
|(200
|)
|Net repayments on factoring agreement
|—
|(638
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock
|73
|95
|Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs
|32,610
|1,341
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|17,547
|7,417
|Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash
|(19
|)
|(30
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
|(3,058
|)
|872
|Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|4,031
|362
|Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|973
|$
|1,234
|Interest paid
|$
|1,315
|$
|681
|Income taxes paid
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities:
|Proceeds not yet received for sales of common stock
|$
|97
|$
|—
|Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees
|$
|66
|$
|1,239
|Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of senior convertible note
|$
|—
|$
|2,266
|Reacquisition of equity component of senior convertible note
|$
|—
|$
|(1,388
|)
|Equity classified cash conversion feature of senior convertible note
|$
|—
|$
|219
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income (loss)
|$
|372
|$
|(8,567
|)
|$
|(21,711
|)
|$
|(16,041
|)
|Add back: Depreciation and amortization
|17
|33
|75
|120
|(Less) Add back: Interest (income) expense
|(7
|)
|1,362
|4,057
|1,923
|EBITDA
|382
|(7,172
|)
|(17,579
|)
|(13,998
|)
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|1,495
|1,708
|3,933
|3,458
|Add back: Legal settlement
|—
|4,500
|—
|4,500
|Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|950
|7,952
|1,031
|Add back: Impairment of digital currencies
|—
|—
|776
|—
|Less: gain on forgiveness of PPP loan
|(2,850
|)
|—
|(2,850
|)
|—
|(Less) add back: (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
|(1,501
|)
|(1,244
|)
|148
|(1,244
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2,474
|)
|$
|(1,258
|)
|$
|(7,620
|)
|$
|(6,253
|)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Gross profit
|$
|1,134
|$
|2,232
|$
|2,400
|$
|5,226
|Add back: Amortization of intangibles
|—
|4
|7
|17
|Add back: Stock-based compensation
|352
|104
|884
|217
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|1,486
|$
|2,340
|$
|3,291
|$
|5,460
|Adjusted gross margin
|68.8
|%
|74.8
|%
|62.8
|%
|68.4
|%
Supplemental Information
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues
|Platform subscriptions and services
|$
|1,771
|$
|2,860
|$
|(1,089
|)
|(38.1)%
|Application transaction
|389
|270
|119
|44.1%
|Net revenues
|$
|2,160
|$
|3,130
|$
|(970
|)
|(31.0)%
|Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues
|82.0
|%
|91.4
|%
|Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues
|18.0
|%
|8.6
|%
|Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|%
|Net Revenues
|Platform subscriptions and services
|$
|4,472
|$
|7,274
|$
|(2,802
|)
|(38.5)%
|Application transaction
|770
|709
|61
|8.6%
|Net revenues
|$
|5,242
|$
|7,983
|$
|(2,741
|)
|(34.3)%
|Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues
|85.3
|%
|91.1
|%
|Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues
|14.7
|%
|8.9
|%