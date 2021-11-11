Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“We are extremely excited to post 50% sequential organic growth in net revenues quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating that we are now reaping the benefits of our direct and indirect go-to-market strategies for our MaaS enterprise cloud platform for mobile,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our team executed strongly over the past quarter on multiple fronts, executing deals with several prominent new customers and partners across different verticals, including scaling our dual token economy while actively pursuing our inorganic growth strategy and closing the acquisition of Lyte Technology. In conjunction with the organic growth announced, the closing of Lyte also adds immediate profitability, backlog and growth that will allow us to leverage a new, strategic distribution network to consumers to further scale and accelerate our blockchain initiatives. This past year has certainly been a pivotal and encouraging period for Phunware and I am confident that as we head into 2022, we will be firing on all cylinders with a dynamic organic and inorganic growth strategy that will have us poised for immense growth.”

Third Quarter 2021 Summary Financial Results



Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.2 million

Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $1.8 million

Net Income was $0.4 million

Net Income per Share was $0.01

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $(2.5) million



“We are pleased with the momentum achieved in the third quarter and are positioned well to finish the year with a great fourth quarter,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “As we look forward to 2022, we are excited to have a fully funded operating plan that gives us the ability to drive organic and inorganic growth. In addition to executing on our operational objectives, the Company successfully raised more than $65 million and now holds approximately 129 bitcoin. Rolling forward, we are committed to not only growing our digital currency holdings in the future, but we also expect to add Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to our corporate treasury activities.”

Recent Business Highlights

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month . For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 882 $ 3,940 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $606 and $356 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,223 664 Digital currencies 789 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 745 304 Total current assets 3,639 4,908 Property and equipment, net — 13 Goodwill 25,883 25,900 Intangible assets, net 38 111 Deferred tax asset 537 537 Restricted cash 91 91 Right-of-use asset 1,486 — Other assets 276 276 Total assets $ 31,950 $ 31,836 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,085 $ 8,462 Accrued expenses 2,417 5,353 Accrued legal settlement — 3,000 Lease liability 486 — Deferred revenue 1,815 2,397 PhunCoin deposits 1,202 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 83 4,435 Warrant liability 1,762 1,614 Total current liabilities 14,850 26,463 Long-term debt 849 3,762 Long-term debt - related party 195 195 Deferred tax liability 537 537 Deferred revenue 1,262 2,678 Lease liability 1,232 — Deferred rent — 180 Total liabilities 18,925 33,815 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 75,556,118 and 56,380,111 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 8 6 Additional paid-in capital 180,887 144,156 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (356 ) (338 ) Accumulated deficit (167,514 ) (145,803 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 13,025 (1,979 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 31,950 $ 31,836









Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 2,160 $ 3,130 $ 5,242 $ 7,983 Cost of revenues 1,026 898 2,842 2,757 Gross profit 1,134 2,232 2,400 5,226 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 715 383 1,910 1,265 General and administrative 3,296 4,276 9,075 11,981 Research and development 1,160 572 3,058 1,811 Legal settlement — 4,500 — 4,500 Total operating expenses 5,171 9,731 14,043 19,557 Operating loss (4,037 ) (7,499 ) (11,643 ) (14,331 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) 7 (1,362 ) (4,057 ) (1,923 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (950 ) (7,952 ) (1,031 ) Impairment of digital currency — — (776 ) — Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liability 1,501 1,244 (148 ) 1,244 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan 2,850 — 2,850 — Other income 51 — 15 — Total other income (expense) 4,409 (1,068 ) (10,068 ) (1,710 ) Income (loss) before taxes 372 (8,567 ) (21,711 ) (16,041 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net income (loss) 372 (8,567 ) (21,711 ) (16,041 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (33 ) 47 (18 ) (28 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 339 $ (8,520 ) $ (21,729 ) $ (16,069 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.38 ) Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ — $ (0.19 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic 74,347 44,304 70,185 42,089 Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, diluted 74,699 44,304 70,185 42,089









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (21,711 ) $ (16,041 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 2,770 1,217 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of warrant liability 148 (1,244 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,952 1,031 Impairment of digital currencies 776 — Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (2,850 ) — Stock-based compensation 3,933 3,458 Other adjustments 297 145 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (272 ) 551 Prepaid expenses and other assets (345 ) (94 ) Accounts payable (1,236 ) 536 Accrued expenses (2,891 ) 1,332 Accrued legal settlement (3,000 ) 4,500 Lease liability payments (662 ) — Deferred revenue (1,998 ) (1,906 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,089 ) (6,515 ) Investing activities Purchase of digital currencies (1,497 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,497 ) — Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 9,980 10,207 Proceeds from related party bridge loans — 560 Payments on senior convertible notes (25,116 ) (3,948 ) Payments on related party notes — (200 ) Net repayments on factoring agreement — (638 ) Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 73 95 Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 32,610 1,341 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,547 7,417 Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash (19 ) (30 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (3,058 ) 872 Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 4,031 362 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 973 $ 1,234 Interest paid $ 1,315 $ 681 Income taxes paid $ — $ —





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Proceeds not yet received for sales of common stock $ 97 $ — Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees $ 66 $ 1,239 Issuance of common stock upon partial conversions of senior convertible note $ — $ 2,266 Reacquisition of equity component of senior convertible note $ — $ (1,388 ) Equity classified cash conversion feature of senior convertible note $ — $ 219





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 372 $ (8,567 ) $ (21,711 ) $ (16,041 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 17 33 75 120 (Less) Add back: Interest (income) expense (7 ) 1,362 4,057 1,923 EBITDA 382 (7,172 ) (17,579 ) (13,998 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,495 1,708 3,933 3,458 Add back: Legal settlement — 4,500 — 4,500 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt — 950 7,952 1,031 Add back: Impairment of digital currencies — — 776 — Less: gain on forgiveness of PPP loan (2,850 ) — (2,850 ) — (Less) add back: (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability (1,501 ) (1,244 ) 148 (1,244 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,474 ) $ (1,258 ) $ (7,620 ) $ (6,253 )





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 1,134 $ 2,232 $ 2,400 $ 5,226 Add back: Amortization of intangibles — 4 7 17 Add back: Stock-based compensation 352 104 884 217 Adjusted gross profit $ 1,486 $ 2,340 $ 3,291 $ 5,460 Adjusted gross margin 68.8 % 74.8 % 62.8 % 68.4 %





Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change (in thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Amount % Net Revenues Platform subscriptions and services $ 1,771 $ 2,860 $ (1,089 ) (38.1)% Application transaction 389 270 119 44.1% Net revenues $ 2,160 $ 3,130 $ (970 ) (31.0)% Platform subscriptions and services as a percentage of net revenues 82.0 % 91.4 % Application transactions as a percentage of net revenues 18.0 % 8.6 %



