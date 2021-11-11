PacBio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:



Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 16, 2021, at 11:20 am Eastern Time (8:20 am Pacific Time)

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 18, 2021, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Pacific Time)

The live webcasts can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

