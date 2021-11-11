AAR earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation

Wood Dale, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, announced today that is has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer designation by VIQTORY.

The 19th annual list of Military Friendly® Employers has been released on www.militaryfriendly.com and AAR will be showcased along with other awardees in the December 2021 issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine. Institutions earning the award were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2022 survey. AAR earned the rankings in the following categories: Military Friendly® Employer, Military Spouse Friendly® Employer, Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program, Military Friendly® Brand.

“We are thrilled to once again be awarded the Military Friendly® Employer designation,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President Integrated Solutions. “We are committed to creating an inclusive culture that empowers our veterans and their families to be successful. Over 20% of our U.S. employees are veterans and all of our employees support the important work of our active military.”

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Military Friendly® Director of Military Partnerships. “To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

