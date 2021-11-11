Lordstown Motors Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”), a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today released its third quarter 2021 financial results, and provided a business and financial outlook update.



Third Quarter and Recent Key Business Highlights

Reported third quarter 2021 net loss of $95.8 million, capex of $79.9 million and cash of $233.8 million on September 30, 2021.

Executed an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Hon Hai Precision Industry (“Foxconn”) that will culminate in the transfer of the Lordstown plant to Foxconn, and a plan to establish a contract manufacturing agreement whereby Foxconn will manufacture the Endurance.

Agreed to pursue a joint venture agreement with Foxconn to jointly design and develop vehicle programs for the commercial market in North America and internationally using Foxconn’s Mobility in Harmony (“MIH”) open electric vehicle platform.

Signed an MoU with Cox Automotive Inc. with a mutual goal to provide service and support to all Lordstown Motors electric vehicle fleet customers.

Received $50 million equity investment from Foxconn in October at approximately $6.90 per share; $230 million purchase price of the Lordstown plant would be pre-funded with three down payments — $100 million on or about November 18th, $50 million on February 1, 2022, and $50 million no later than April 15, 2022, subject to certain conditions. At closing, the remaining $30 million purchase price, along with reimbursement for certain operating and capital costs from September 1, 2021 through closing, will be paid.

Net loss includes non-cash items of $11.1 million in intangible asset amortization, $6.6 million in stock compensation, and a $3.3 million gain on a fair value adjustment of warrants.

Executive Commentary

“The third quarter marked a significant strategic shift for Lordstown Motors,” said Dan Ninivaggi, Chief Executive Officer of Lordstown, “We announced our Agreement in Principle (“AIP”) with Foxconn regarding the sale of our Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant and the negotiation of a contract manufacturing agreement. The definitive Asset Purchase Agreement with Foxconn, implementing the AIP, was executed earlier this week.”

“Our partnership with Foxconn will unlock the tremendous potential of the Lordstown automotive plant, enable us to reduce the overall cost of bringing the Endurance to market, and position us to be able to jointly develop vehicles with a partner that has significant scale, manufacturing expertise, and a commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing as one of its key global strategic priorities. As part of the transaction, LMC and Foxconn have agreed to pursue a joint venture to jointly design and develop commercial vehicle programs for North America and internationally using Foxconn’s “MIH” open EV platform. Working collaboratively with Foxconn, we expect to be able to bring future vehicles to market faster and more efficiently.”

“Our organization’s top priority has remained bringing the Lordstown Endurance full size all-electric pickup to market as quickly and efficiently as possible. In the third quarter, we continued to build and test prototype vehicles. We also continued to execute on our ‘commercial fleet first’ strategy, and have received additional non-binding indications of interest from a number of commercial customers, including fleet management companies. We have a unique vehicle in the biggest part of the market targeting commercial customers. As such, we believe that as potential future customers demo our vehicles, interest in the Endurance will grow, laying the groundwork for building out our order book as we get closer to commercial production.”

“Since the beginning of the fourth quarter, we have begun building the first of what we expect to be approximately 100 pre-production vehicles that we will use to pursue a variety of validation activities aimed at achieving full homologation. This is a modest delay from earlier expectations as component and material shortages, along with other supply chain challenges, remain an issue for Lordstown Motors just as they are for the industry at large. We now expect that commercial production and deliveries of the Endurance will begin in the third quarter of 2022.”

2021 Financial Outlook

We are updating the financial outlook for 2021 that we previously provided on September 30th. Revised guidance is as follows:

Endurance commercial production and deliveries beginning in the third quarter of 2022; building a limited number of vehicles for testing, validation, verification, and regulatory approvals during the remainder of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Cash balances of between $150 million and $180 million as of December 31, 2021, inclusive of the anticipated down payment of $100 million to be made by Foxconn under the Asset Purchase Agreement in November, and $15 million in issuances under the equity purchase agreement in October, but exclusive of any other potential financings.

Capital expenditures of between $330 million and $350 million for the full year 2021, down from $375 million to $400 million, largely as a result of the timing of purchases related to tooling and production readiness.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of between $105 million and $120 million and research and development (R&D) costs of between $320 million and $340 million, for the full year 2021, in each case unchanged.

Financial Results

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data -- Unaudited)



Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended Nine months

ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net sales $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,281 12,033 79,468 20,710 Research and development expenses 56,890 29,966 225,246 43,220 Amortization of intangible assets 11,111 — 11,111 — Total operating expenses $ 99,282 $ 41,999 $ 315,825 $ 63,930 Loss from operations (99,282 ) (41,999 ) $ (315,825 ) $ (63,930 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense) 3,467 58 (13,788 ) 2,530 Interest income (expense) 9 (557 ) 396 (921 ) Loss before income taxes $ (95,806 ) $ (42,498 ) $ (329,217 ) $ (62,321 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ 95,806 $ (42,498 ) $ (329,217 ) $ (62,321 ) Loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic & Diluted (0.54 ) (0.57 ) (1.86 ) (0.85 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic & Diluted 178,761 73,951 176,573 73,273





Lordstown Motors Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands except share data -- Unaudited)



Restated September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,831 $ 629,761 Accounts receivable — 21 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,916 24,663 Total current assets $ 256,747 $ 654,445 Property, plant and equipment 362,391 101,663 Intangible assets — 11,111 Other non-current assets 4,750 — Total Assets $ 623,888 $ 767,219 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 48,666 $ 32,536 Accrued and other current liabilities 39,187 1,538 Total current liabilities $ 87,853 $ 34,074 Note payable — 1,015 Warrant liability 3,529 101,392 Total liabilities $ 91,382 $ 136,481 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 182,074,899 and 168,007,960 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively $ 18 $ 17 Additional paid in capital 996,146 765,162 Accumulated deficit (463,658 ) (134,441 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 532,506 $ 630,738 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 623,888 $ 767,219





Lordstown Motors Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Amounts in thousands except share data -- Unaudited)



Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (329,217 ) $ (62,321 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 12,365 2,022 Non-cash change in fair value related to warrants 14,918 — Amortization of intangible assets 11,111 — Forgiveness of note payable (1,015 ) — Gain on disposal of fixed assets — (2,346 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables 21 (20 ) Prepaid expenses (3,001 ) (4,794 ) Accounts payable 10,929 20,587 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,649 11,267 Cash used by operating activities $ (246,240 ) $ (35,605 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of capital assets $ (255,528 ) $ — Proceeds from the sale of capital assets — 2,396 Cash (used by) provided by investing activities $ (255,528 ) $ 2,396 Cash flows from financing activities Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants $ 82,016 $ — Proceeds from Equity Purchase Agreement 20,000 — Issuance of common stock 3,822 $ 6,404 Proceeds from notes payable — 44,353 Cash provided by financing activities $ 105,838 $ 50,757 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (395,930 ) $ 17,548 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 629,761 2,159 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance $ 233,831 $ 19,707

