O-I Issues 2021 Green Bond Allocation Update

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: O-I) today announced that it has fully allocated the net proceeds of the EUR 500 million 2.875% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by OI European Group B.V., a subsidiary of O-I (“OIEG”). In November of 2019, OIEG became the first packaging company to issue a Green Bond, committing to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance and/or refinance new and/or existing Eligible Green Projects within 36 months from the issue date of the Green Bond.

The allocation of the EUR 500 million was focused on improving the environmental footprint of O-I products and production through the purchase of recycled glass (cullet), investments in innovative, lower-emission production technologies such as MAGMA, as well as other capital projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the energy efficiency of our operations. Purchasing cullet to drive recycled content of glass packaging, for example, is a qualifying Eligible Green Project that supports the circular economy through increased demand for post-consumer recycled glass. Additional details of our allocation are provided in the table below:

Eligible Green Projects Current Year Allocation (EUR) Prior Year Allocation (EUR) Sustainability in OI Group Operation Renewable Energy - - Energy Efficiency - - Sustainable Water & Waterwaste Management - - Environmentally Friendly Production Technologies and Processes 60,172,969 - Sustainable Products Circular Economy 182,684,554 255,594,077 Environmentally Adapted Products 1,548,400 - Total use of proceeds 244,405,923 255,594,077

“O-I is on a journey of leadership, bold action and transformational change to exceed the evolving requirements of the packaging market,” said Andres Lopez, Chief Executive Officer for O-I. “We are the market, innovation and ESG leader and have pioneered numerous sustainable firsts, such as issuing our Green Bond, as we strive to be the most innovative, sustainable and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions.”

Among its notable sustainable firsts, O-I was also the first glass packaging company to obtain an approved Science-Based Target initiative GHG emissions reduction goal in pursuit of a 2030 target to reduce GHG emissions by 25 percent. And, the company recently announced an expanded set of sustainability goals in its 2021 Sustainability Report, detailing a roadmap to a more sustainable future.

“The world wants both highly sustainable packaging and equally sustainable companies and manufacturing processes,” said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer. “O-I is in a constant search for more balance among its operations and products and the needs of others, the planet and our collective prosperity, setting a roadmap for the sustainable we seek while making a difference today.”

The investment in cullet drives progress toward a sustainable future, while making an immediate impact by cutting carbon emissions, reducing energy, and conserving natural resources. Based on the volume of cullet allocated to the offering the company conserved approximately:

3.2 million metric tons of CO 2 ;

; 389 million KwH of energy;

6.5 million tons of silica sand;

2.1 million tons of soda ash; and

1.1million tons of limestone





These sustainable savings are compounded by other sustainable investments by the company in 2020, including:

LED lighting installed at seven North American plants, saving 8.5 million kWh of energy

Installation of Continuous Emission Monitoring to measure emissions at three plants in Mexico

Four U.S. plants implemented a used tier sheet supplier to increase recycled material usage and reduce emissions

Targeted partnerships in Colombia to collect cullet in the region

Solar panels for renewable energy sourcing at two plants in France

Recycling cooling water at facilities in China, leveraging heat to offset use of Liquid Petroleum Gas

Management’s assertion on the allocation of net proceeds to qualifying Eligible Green Projects as well as the examination report of our independent accountants are available on the O-I website, along with information on O-I’s overall sustainability agenda.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



