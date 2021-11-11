Pace-O-Matic Announces Key Management Appointments

Duluth, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, Inc. is pleased to announce key management changes as the company enjoys rapid growth and expansion into new markets.

Pace-O-Matic is one of the leading providers of fun, interactive, and entertaining skill games. Its groundbreaking products provide supplemental revenue to support small businesses, social and fraternal clubs in several markets across the nation.

Paul Goldean, Pace-O-Matic’s President and Chief Operating Officer, announced that the following employees have been promoted to new positions: Gina Trumm Reinhardt as Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Barley as Chief Public Affairs Officer, and Rick Goodling as Director of National Compliance.

“Pace-O-Matic has done a tremendous job of building the right team of experienced, qualified, and driven professionals capable of putting our company in the position to succeed today and in the future,” Goldean said. “We are proud to empower Gina Trumm Reinhardt, Michael Barley, and Rick Goodling -- and their new positions reflect their importance and contributions to the company.”

Before being named Chief Marketing Officer, Gina Trumm Reinhardt served as the Vice President of Marketing for Pace-O-Matic.

In her expanded role, Gina is responsible for the oversight of the marketing and media strategy for the company. Before joining Pace-O-Matic, Gina was a director-level officer with Procter & Gamble.

Michael Barley most recently served as the Vice President of Public Relations for Pace-O-Matic. In his new role, Michael will be responsible for overseeing the government relations and communications for the company. Before joining Pace-O-Matic, Michael served as a government relations and political consultant in Pennsylvania, where he is recognized as one of the top professionals in his field.

Before being elevated to his new role, Rick Goodling most recently served as head of our Director of Compliance in Pennsylvania. Rick is a retired trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police, where he led the Compliance, Auditing, and Gambling Enforcement Unit.

These changes will help Pace-O-Matic as it continues to grow and expand into new markets by improving communications and engagement with employees, distributors, operators, and our dedicated customers utilizing our products across the nation. Pace-O-Matic is an industry leader in providing skill video games and establishing regulatory structures for our growing business.

# # #