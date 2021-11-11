Federal Criminal Appeals - Dallas Appellate Lawyer Mick Mickelsen Provides Web Resource

Dallas, TX , Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The process of criminal appeals is mysterious and often misunderstood. At Broden & Mickelsen, we are board-certified criminal appeals attorneys with decades of combined experience as federal criminal appeals attorneys, which means that we have extensive insight when it comes to the inner workings of appellate courts and appeals cases.

In this web resource, Broden & Mickelsen criminal appeals lawyers provide answers to frequently asked questions about federal criminal appeals cases and the appeals process covering:

When Can I File An Appeal?

How Soon Do I Have to File an Appeal in Texas?

Can I Appeal If I Accepted a Plea Bargain?

How Long Do Federal Appeals Take?

What Happens if I Win My Appeal?

What Happens if I Lose My Appeal?

About Dallas Federal Appellate Attorneys — Broden & Mickelsen

If you have been charged with criminal offenses, it is crucial to discuss your case with a criminal defense lawyer who has experience handling federal criminal appeals cases. Broden & Mickelsen provides aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses accused of criminal offenses. The firm accomplishes this through its unique team approach to criminal defense, which involves both partners actively participating in the case.

To achieve a favorable resolution, Broden and Mickelsen evaluate each case individually and utilize all the resources available. The Texas Board of Legal Specialization has certified criminal defense attorneys Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen as experts in criminal law for trials and appeals.

