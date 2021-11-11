Vasta Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) – “Vasta” or the “Company,” announces today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21) ended September 30, 2021. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

HIGHLIGHTS

Vasta concluded the 2021 cycle with a 7% subscription revenue growth over the same period of last year, or 11% excluding PAR (our hybrid subscription product based on textbooks). Total net revenue fell 12%, however, as the non-subscription revenue was severely impacted by the deterioration in the textbook business, on the back of Covid-19 (higher reuse of textbooks).

In the third quarter, net revenue contracted 10% year on year, owing to the different seasonality of the ACV recognition observed in 2021, with the concentration of deliveries in some brands in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 168 million in the 2021 cycle, a drop of 35% versus the 2020 cycle, driven by the reduction in net revenue, coupled with higher provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) and the enhancement in our corporate structure following the IPO in July 2020. Additionally, it was recorded in the 3Q21 a write-off of editorial costs amounting to R$ 20 million, referring to a rationalization of our portfolio considering the changes in the textbook business and our editorial strategy. Excluding this effect, adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 188 million, 27% lower versus the 2020 cycle, yielding a margin of 21%. In the 3Q21, adjusted EBITDA was negative in R$ 29 million, or R$ 9 million excluding the write-off.

The higher PDA reflects the company’s care with provisioning standards, amidst a difficult period for some of our partner schools and the textbook distribution channel. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have opted to support our partners by extending payment terms instead of granting discounts.

Vasta recorded adjusted net profit of R$ 28 million in the 2021 cycle, 57% down year-on-year.

On October 26, Vasta announced a distribution agreement with Instituto Presbiteriano Mackenzie, pursuant to which Vasta will be the sole and exclusive distributor of the Mackenzie Learning System across all of the basic education segments in Brazil.

On October 29, Vasta concluded the acquisition of Eleva platform, its biggest acquisition since the IPO. This transaction adds not only a sizeable and complementary portfolio of schools to Vasta’s portfolio, but also a long-term contract through which Vasta will be the exclusive provider of learning systems to almost all K-12 schools held by Eleva.

The B2B2C platform debuted in October, with Plurall MyTeacher (private classes platform) and Plurall Adapta (adaptive learning platform) recording their first sales.

On October 31, and with two months to go in the commercial campaign, the 2022 preliminary ACV totaled R$ 888 million, an organic growth of 20% versus the subscription revenue collected in the 2021 cycle, or 29% excluding paper-based PAR. With Eleva, the 2022 preliminary ACV was R$ 974 million, 32% higher year-on-year. Nearly 100% of our new sales have come from tradition learning systems, complementary solutions, or the newly launched digital textbook platform (which is offered on a fee-per-student basis).



MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

In the third quarter, we concluded the 2021 cycle (4Q20 to 3Q21), one of the most challenging periods of our history. The adverse effects originated by the second wave of Covid-19 severely hit our business, leading to disappointing and below-potential operating results. The 2021 ACV of R$ 853 million (23% higher than the 2020 ACV) translated into R$ 741 million subscription revenue, a quite unusual gap in our industry, on the back of an unexpected dropout at our partner schools combined with a higher reuse of textbooks. At the same time, the non-subscription revenue declined 53%, due to the deterioration in the textbook business combined with our focus on bringing non-subscription clients to the subscription universe, our core business. Notwithstanding all the challenges, we delivered a 7% growth in subscription revenue, or 11% excluding PAR (highly dependent on textbooks).

We have reasons to say that the worst was left behind. With the social isolation measures almost fully lifted in the country (as most of Brazilian population is already immunized against Covid-19), we can expect the 2022 school year to be a regular one, without unexpected student dropouts that in the 2021 cycle led to subscription revenue substantially different from the ACV. While we don’t expect non-subscription revenue to recover strongly going forward, we don’t foresee reasons for another sharp reduction either. These two factors mean that Vasta is back to the growth territory in 2022, recovering the ground lost in 2021.

If 2021 was a lost year in terms of financial results, it has been a great year for the expansion of our Plurall platform, still the absolute leader in terms of K-12 web traffic. We particularly celebrate the debut of our B2B2C services: Plurall MyTeacher (private classes platform) and Plurall Adapta (adaptive learning platform) recorded their first sales in October. As it happens with products of this nature, first sales are quite small, but long-term potential is sound, and it could materialize exponentially once the product is better known by our Plurall community. Plurall Store, which offers a series of complementary solutions in partnership with education companies from all over the world, is also live in October, underscoring our platform’s potential to continue expanding through a crescent number of solutions to our clients, ultimately increasing client loyalty and enhancing our long-term growth potential.

On October 26, we announced a distribution agreement with Instituto Presbiteriano Mackenzie (“Mackenzie”), pursuant to which Vasta will be the sole and exclusive distributor of the Mackenzie Learning System across all of the basic education segments in Brazil. Mackenzie, a meaningful participant in the educational sector in Brazil since its foundation, shall remain responsible for the development of the didactic and learning materials of the Mackenzie Learning System and the definition of the system’s pedagogy and methodology. Vasta shall be responsible for support services, technological products and all services relating to the commercialization and expansion of the Mackenzie Learning System brand. The Agreement will start in 2022, in a long-term basis, already contributing to the 2022 ACV.

Finally, on October 29 we closed the acquisition of Eleva platform, our biggest acquisition since the IPO. This transaction adds not only a sizeable and complementary portfolio of schools to our platform, but also a long-term contract through which Vasta will be the exclusive provider of learning systems to almost all K-12 schools held by Eleva, uniquely positioning Vasta to benefit from the consolidation of the fragmented K-12 market. The expected base purchase price (subject to adjustments based on 2021 and 2022 results) is R$ 580 million, to which an estimated net cash adjustment of approximately R$ 32 million will be added. This amount will be paid in installments over the next five years, all adjusted by the positive variation of Brazil’s interbank deposit rate (CDI). The first installment, in the amount of R$ 160 million, was paid on the closing date.

On October 31, the 2022 preliminary ACV totaled R$ 888 million, an organic growth of 20% versus the subscription revenue collected in the 2021 cycle, with the commercial campaign still two months to go. Excluding paper-based PAR, the organic growth is 29%, as nearly 100% of our new sales have come from tradition learning systems, complementary solutions, or from the digital textbook platform offered on a fee-per-student basis, reflecting our focus on reducing exposure to the paper-based textbook channel. With Eleva, the preliminary 2022 ACV totaled R$ 974 million, a 32% growth versus our 2021 subscription revenue. We will update the 2022 ACV number when campaign ends. It is important to mention that in our projections we factor in neither the return of students who dropped out from our partners schools’ base in 2021 nor the normalization in the volume of textbooks typically acquired through PAR contracts in a regular year – this means that the 2021 ACV gap of R$112 million could be captured in the upcoming years.

Despite the macroeconomic deterioration, our premium brands Anglo and pH have had a strong performance during this sales campaign, reassuring our perception that quality and reputation remain the name of the game in this business. In this campaign, we have also counted with Fibonacci, our new premium learning system developed in partnership with Colegio Fibonacci, a top-10 school in the National High School Test (ENEM) for more than 10 years. Complementary solutions have continued to ramp-up its penetration over the client base, evidencing the potential of this segment – in the 2021 cycle, only 25% of partner schools adopted our complementary solutions, being 84% of these adopting only one solution.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Student Base – Subscription Models

Values in R$ '000 2021

2020

% Y/Y 2019

% Y/Y Partner Schools - Core Content 4,508 4,167 8.2 % 3,400 22.6 % Partner Schools - Complementary Solutions 1,114 636 75.2 % 417 52.5 % Students - Core Content 1,335,152 1,311,147 1.8 % 1,185,799 10.6 % Students - Complementary Content 307,941 213,058 44.5 % 133,583 59.5 % Note: Students enrolled in partner schools.

From 2019 to 2021, Vasta grew 33% its partner schools base, reflecting the success of the commercial strategy. Although the volume of enrolled students in the 2021 cycle was below its full potential, we retained our client base with long-term contracts, which represents additional growth potential without acquisition costs should our partner schools’ base is restored in the upcoming years. Additionally, only 25% of our clients adopt complementary solutions, which underscores the high growth potential of this segment. Finally, to this client base it will be added the schools currently served by Eleva and the new schools that joined Vasta’s platform during the 2022 sales campaign.



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net Revenue

3Q21 3Q20 % Y/Y 2021 Cycle

2020 Cycle

% Y/Y Subscription 96,207 105,849 -9.1 % 740,709 691,924 7.1 % Subscription ex-PAR 86,647 108,335 -20.0 % 609,083 551,014 10.5 % Traditional Learning Systems 87,256 107,967 -19.2 % 546,342 508,751 7.4 % Complementary Solutions (609 ) 368 n.m. 62,741 42,264 48.5 % PAR 9,560 (2,486 ) n.m. 131,626 140,910 -6.6 % Non-subscription 30,985 35,566 -12.9 % 152,013 324,990 -53.2 % Total Net Revenue 127,192 141,415 -10.1 % 892,722 1,016,914 -12.2 % Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In the third quarter, net revenue contracted 10% versus the same quarter of 2020, owing to the different seasonality of the ACV recognition observed in 2021, with the concentration of deliveries in some brands in the second quarter, and to the 13% decrease in non-subscription revenue.



In the 2021 cycle (4Q20 to 3Q21), subscription ex-PAR revenue increased 11%, while PAR was down 7%, reflecting the challenging environment for textbook sales. Within subscription revenue, we highlight the strength of complementary solutions, up 49% in the cycle. Non-subscription revenue decreased 53%, reflecting the impacts of the pandemic in the purchase of textbooks during the 2021 back-to-school period, in addition to the migration of former non-subscription clients to our subscription products, being a key driver for the 12% total net revenue decline in the cycle.

Adjusted EBITDA

Values in R$ '000 3Q21 3Q20 % Y/Y 2021 Cycle 2020 Cycle % Y/Y Net (loss) profit (70,821 ) (40,605 ) 74.4 % (116,286 ) (27,591 ) 321.5 % (+) Income tax and social contribution (32,963 ) (18,593 ) 77.3 % (54,248 ) (13,436 ) 303.7 % (+) Net financial result 18,154 18,912 -4.0 % 58,987 128,586 -54.1 % (+) Depreciation and amortization 50,593 43,516 16.3 % 194,446 162,701 19.5 % EBITDA (35,037 ) 3,229 n.m. 82,899 250,259 -66.9 % EBITDA Margin -27.5 % 2.3 % (29.8 ) 9.3 % 26.2 % (16.9 ) (+) Non-recurring expenses 603 - n.m. 6,324 922 585.9 % (+) IPO-related expenses - - n.m. 50,580 - n.m. (+) Share-based compensation plan 5,834 3,824 52.5 % 28,461 6,004 374.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (28,600 ) 7,053 n.m. 168,264 257,185 -34.6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin -22.5 % 5.0 % (27.5 ) 18.8 % 26.9 % (8.0 ) Note: n.m.: not meaningful

Adjusted EBITDA was negative in R$ 29 million in 3Q21, mostly driven by the unfavorable revenue seasonality of the third quarter (which hinders the dilution of fixed costs), by the higher provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) and by the enhancement in our corporate structure following the company’s IPO in July 2020, while the 3Q20 was favored by savings of R$ 2.7 million in personnel expenses, captured from reduced work journeys allowed by the provisional measure 936. Additionally, it was recorded in the 3Q21 a write-off of editorial costs amounting to R$ 20 million, referring to a rationalization of our portfolio considering the changes in the textbook business and our editorial strategy. Excluding this effect, our adjusted EBITDA was negative in R$ 9 million. In the cycle, our adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 168 million, or R$ 188 million excluding the editorial cost write-off (-27% versus 2020 cycle).



Adjusted net income

Values in R$ '000 3Q21 3Q20 % Y/Y 2021 Cycle 2020 Cycle % Y/Y (Loss) Profit before taxes (103,784 ) (59,198 ) 75.3 % (170,534 ) (41,027 ) 315.7 % (-) Taxes paid - - n.m. (1,167 ) (4,611 ) -74.7 % (+) Non-recurring expenses 603 - n.m. 6,324 922 585.9 % (+) Share-based compensation plan 5,834 3,824 52.5 % 28,461 6,004 374.0 % (+) IPO-related expenses - - n.m. 50,580 - n.m. (+) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 28,987 29,043 -0.2 % 114,794 104,760 9.6 % Adjusted net (loss) profit (68,360 ) (26,331 ) 159.6 % 28,458 66,048 -56.9 % (1) From business combinations. Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In the cycle, adjusted net profit totaled R$ 28 million, 57% down year-on-year.



Accounts receivable and provision for doubtful accounts

Values in R$ '000 3Q21 3Q20 % Y/Y 2Q21 % Q/Q Gross accounts receivable 249,628 274,264 -9.0 % 336,958 -25.9 % Provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) (39,103 ) (26,929 ) 45.2 % (37,898 ) 3.2 % Coverage index 15.7 % 9.8 % 5.8 11.2 % 4.4 Net accounts receivable 210,525 247,335 -14.9 % 299,060 -29.6 % Average days of accounts receivable(1) 85 88 (3 ) 119 (34 ) (1) Balance of net accounts receivable divided by the last-twelve-month net revenue, multiplied by 360.

The increase in the provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) in the 3Q21 reflects our care with our provisioning standards. Consequently, the coverage index increased to 15.7% in 3Q21 from 9.8% in 3Q20, while the average days of receivable fell 3 days in the yearly comparison, at 85 days.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, our approach to credit issues faced by our school partners has been to extend payment terms instead of granting discounts. With the expected normalization of school activities in the upcoming school year, we expect an improvement in the receivable collection of this client segment in 2022. The textbook distribution channel has also been hit by the fast deterioration in sales, causing some of our clients to fall back in payments. As commented before, nearly 100% of our new sales contracted to the 2022 were composed of learning systems, complementary solutions, or digital textbooks; therefore, we are gradually reducing our exposure to the physical textbook distribution channel.

Financial leverage

Values in R$ '000 3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

4Q20

Financial debt 812,016 505,951 687,203 793,341 Accounts payable from business combinations 73,713 65,201 62,973 48,055 Total debt 885,729 571,152 750,176 841,396 Cash and cash equivalents 377,862 335,098 415,093 311,156 Marketable securities 317,178 81,090 259,581 491,102 Net debt 190,689 154,964 75,502 39,138 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA 1.13 0.76 0.36 0.15

Vasta ended the 3Q21 with a net debt position of R$ 191 million, 1.1x the adjusted EBITDA of last twelve months.

ABOUT VASTA

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Assets September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 377,862 311,156 Marketable securities 317,178 491,102 Trade receivables 210,525 492,234 Inventories 240,636 249,632 Taxes recoverable 23,851 18,871 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 5,672 7,594 Prepayments 37,632 27,461 Other receivables 1,489 124 Related parties – other receivables 2,481 2,070 Total current assets 1,217,326 1,600,244 Non-current assets Judicial deposits and escrow accounts 175,677 172,748 Deferred income tax and social contribution 143,477 88,546 Property, plant and equipment 164,989 192,006 Intangible assets and goodwill 4,939,155 4,924,726 Total non-current assets 5,423,298 5,378,026 Total Assets 6,640,624 6,978,270



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (continued)

Liabilities September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current liabilities Bonds and financing 262,445 502,882 Lease liabilities 18,672 18,263 Suppliers 186,272 279,454 Income tax and social contribution payable 17 1,761 Salaries and social contributions 70,910 69,123 Contract liabilities and deferred income 8,432 47,169 Accounts payable for business combination 20,055 17,132 Other liabilities 3,106 4,285 Other liabilities - related parties 39,677 135,307 Loans from related parties - 20,884 Total current liabilities 609,586 1,096,260 Non-current liabilities Bonds and financing 549,571 290,459 Lease liabilities 129,375 154,840 Accounts payable for business combination 53,658 30,923 Provision for tax, civil and labor losses 641,307 613,933 Contract liabilities and deferred income 4,607 6,538 Total non-current liabilities 1,378,518 1,096,693 Shareholder’s Equity Share capital 4,820,815 4,820,815 Capital reserve 56,465 38,962 Shares in treasury (11,765 ) - Accumulated losses (212,995 ) (74,460 ) Total Shareholder's Equity 4,652,520 4,785,317 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity 6,640,624 6,978,270



Consolidated Income Statement

Jul 01, to Sep 30, 2021 Jan 01, to Sep 30, 2021 Jul 01, to Sep 30, 2020 Jan 01, to Sep 30, 2020 Net revenue from sales and services 127,192 549,159 141,415 654,066 Sales 124,125 526,697 134,182 634,895 Services 3,067 22,462 7,233 19,171 Cost of goods sold and services (79,381 ) (260,910 ) (62,230 ) (277,985 ) Gross profit 47,811 288,249 79,185 376,081 Operating income (expenses) General and administrative expenses (96,402 ) (304,208 ) (83,458 ) (265,752 ) Commercial expenses (33,947 ) (119,040 ) (35,841 ) (116,437 ) Other operating income (expenses) 698 2,202 948 2,936 Impairment losses on trade receivables (3,790 ) (21,998 ) (1,121 ) (12,704 ) (Loss) Profit before finance result and taxes (85,630 ) (154,795 ) (40,287 ) (15,876 ) Finance income 10,532 21,793 5,942 14,579 Finance costs (28,686 ) (69,174 ) (24,854 ) (101,399 ) Finance result (18,154 ) (47,381 ) (18,912 ) (86,820 ) (Loss) Before income tax and social contribution (103,784 ) (202,176 ) (59,199 ) (102,696 ) Income tax and social contribution 32,963 63,641 18,593 34,797 (Loss) for the period (70,821 ) (138,535 ) (40,606 ) (67,899 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (70,821 ) (138,535 ) (40,606 ) (67,899 ) (Loss) per share Basic (0.85 ) (1.67 ) (0.49 ) (0.82 ) Diluted (0.84 ) (1.65 ) (0.49 ) (0.82 )



Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended June 30 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before income tax and social contribution (202,176 ) (102,696 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 149,492 129,059 Impairment losses on trade receivables 21,998 12,704 Provision for tax, civil and labor losses (775 ) (4,966 ) Interest on provision for tax, civil and labor losses 17,681 13,406 Provision for obsolete inventories 13,936 11,941 Interest on bonds and financing 24,272 46,725 Refund liability and right to returned goods 2,115 (25,118 ) Imputed interest on suppliers 3,213 2,945 Interest on accounts payable for business combination 811 1,394 Share-based payment expense 17,503 - Interest on lease liabilities 11,602 11,337 Interest on marketable securities incurred and not withdrawed (15,937 ) (2,018 ) Disposals of right of use assets and lease liabilities (3,481 ) (1,023 ) Residual value of disposals of property and equipment and intangible assets 3,411 1,931 Changes in Trade receivables 262,120 133,798 Inventories (5,618 ) (37,941 ) Prepayments (10,157 ) (4,629 ) Taxes recoverable (3,049 ) 22,090 Judicial deposits and escrow accounts (2,929 ) 1,029 Other receivables (1,185 ) 2,828 Suppliers (92,912 ) (79,323 ) Salaries and social charges 1,062 9,484 Tax payable/Income taxes and social contribution 7,775 6,267 Contract liabilities and deferred income (42,105 ) 3,510 Other receivables and liabilities from related parties (96,041 ) 219,010 Other liabilities (1,880 ) 7,157 Cash from operating activities 58,745 379,101 Income tax and social contribution paid (1,167 ) (5,234 ) Interest lease liabilities paid (11,564 ) (10,900 ) Payment of interest on bonds and financing (24,946 ) (49,403 ) Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor losses (515 ) (6,812 ) Net cash from operating activities 20,553 306,752 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property and equipment (9,452 ) (3,730 ) Additions to intangible assets (36,763 ) (32,226 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired and payments of business combinations (33,591 ) (8,703 ) Realization of investment in marketable securities 189,861 (705,097 ) Net cash applied in investing activities 110,055 (749,756 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Suppliers - related parties (3,676 ) (75,846 ) Loans from related parties - 65,600 Payments of loans from related parties (20,884 ) - Lease liabilities paid (15,308 ) (9,207 ) Parent company's net investment - 4,197 Issuance of common shares in initial public offering - 1,836,317 Transaction costs in initial public offering - (174,683 ) Acquisition of treasury shares (11,765 ) - Payments of bonds and financing (477,651 ) (852,136 ) Issuance of public bonds net off issuance costs 497,000 - Payments of accounts payable for business combination (31,617 ) - Others - (76,642 ) Net cash applied in financing activities (63,901 ) 717,600 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 66,706 274,596 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 311,156 43,287 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 377,862 317,883



