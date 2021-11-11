Appian to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that members of its management team will be hosting meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming conferences.



November 16th, 2021

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference.

November 17th, 2021

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Big Data & Infrastructure Software 1x1 Conference.

Meetings can be scheduled through the firm hosting each event.

About Appian



Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

