GreenBox POS Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions, has provided its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Management Commentary

GreenBox POS Chief Executive Officer Fredi Nisan commented: “Our third quarter of 2021 was instrumental in building the foundation for 2022 and beyond. We continued to successfully execute on our long-term growth strategy of quickly scaling our processing volume while accumulating key licensing assets through select acquisitions and partnerships. The success is evident from our year-to-date processing volume of $1.4 billion as of September 30th, only 8 short months after the launch of our Gen 3 platform. This is a testimony to both our technology and our talented team securing key ISO relationships and expanding our network. While much work is left to be done to accomplish our goals, our achievements and the trajectory of our growth is undeniable.

“The ability to finance our growth strategy is a key requirement as we look to become the premier blockchain based financial solutions company. In successfully closing on a $100 million convertible note financing, we demonstrated our ability to secure capital which we can deploy on accretive transactions. Now backed by a fortified balance sheet, we can continue to aggressively pursue our acquisition strategy, while investing in our core technology and adding funds to the Coyni custodian revolver to increase it up to $25 million.

“We continued to make great strides towards the spin-off and eventual public offering of Coyni, our stablecoin technology. We selected Miami as Coyni headquarters and appointed highly accomplished financial payments executive, Paul Levine, as the Chief Executive Officer. We opened up Coyni to early adopters and continued to work with Signature Bank and Armanino to ensure proper transaction and attestation functioning as we look to scale.

“Despite all GreenBox has accomplished in the last 18 months, we are in still just in the early innings of scaling our technology. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity at hand. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to grow our processing volumes and exceed our initial 2021 guidance of $1.85 billion. However, due to the timing and margin profile of customer onboarding and acquisitions closing we now expect 2021 reported revenue of at least $28 million and adjusted net income of at least $8 million. As we look out at 2022, we expect processing volume to be at least $4.9 billion for the year assuming completion of acquisitions. We look forward to bringing GreenBox to the forefront of financial payments technology and delivering long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.” concluded Nisan.

Third Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Highlights:

Processed a quarterly record $540 million in transaction volume, growth of approximately 1,400% when compared to the same period a year ago. Year to date processing volume to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021

Revenues in the third quarter of $8.0 million, representing an increase of 163% when compared to the same period a year ago.

Fortified balance sheet with a $100 million convertible note financing to facilitate the Company’s acquisition strategy, fund our Coyni stablecoin revolver and additional technology development

Appointed Paul Levine, a technology innovator and the former President of Planet Payment, as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Coyni stablecoin spinoff company Selected Miami as corporate headquarters for Coyni

Strengthened our technology leadership with the hiring of Robert Houghton as Chief Technology Officer to lead GreenBox payment technology roadmap and ensure efficient integration of acquisitions

Engaged in revenue sharing and licensing cooperation with Transact Europe enabling GreenBox to leverage key licensing assets and recognize processing volume. The TEU acquisition is currently pending regulatory bank approval.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were $8.0 million, an increase of 163% compared to revenues of $3.0 million in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, revenues increased by 26% when compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million, or 69.5% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of $1.2 million, or 39.6% of total revenue, in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, gross profit increased from $5.5 million, or 79.3% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $8.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same quarter a year ago, and $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The year over year increase was due primarily to an increase in stock compensation for employees as well as increases in research and development and payroll.

The Company’s net income in the third quarter of 2021 was ($6.0) million, or ($0.14) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of ($0.5) million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was ($0.4) million or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share. The decrease was primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation expenses related to employees and services, research and development and professional fees

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarter 2021 was $1.7 million.



Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release discusses Adjusted Net Income which is not a financial measure as defined by GAAP. This financial measure is presented as a supplemental measure of operating performance because we believe it can aid in, and enhance, the understanding of our financial results. In addition, we use Adjusted Net Income as a measure internally for budgeting purposes.



We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense (income), net, (2) income tax expense (benefit), (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, plus (6) from time to time, certain other items which are specific transaction-related items. Other companies may define or calculate this measure differently, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of this limitation, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for or superior to performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the financial statement tables. See also Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income in the table below.*

GreenBox POS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(unaudited)

(Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,707,254 $ - Restricted cash - 1,832,735 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debt of $288,764 and $0, respectively 229,346 10,000 Accounts receivable from fines and penalties from merchants, net of allowance for bad debt of $6,665,031 2,789,231 2,789,230 Inventory 177,779 - Cash due from gateways, net 19,418,353 7,303,949 Prepaid and other current assets 260,963 70,130 Total current assets 52,582,926 12,006,044 Non-current Assets: Property and equipment, net 1,630,379 57,264 Other assets 197,954 81,636 Goodwill 6,049,487 - Intangible Assets, net 7,992,432 - Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 668,865 117,795 Total non-current assets 16,539,117 256,695 Total assets $ 69,122,043 $ 12,262,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 801,598 $ 210,094 Other current liabilities 3,583,956 68,138 Payment processing liabilities, net 6,634,457 10,199,956 Note payable, payroll protection plan loan 272,713 272,713 Short-term notes payable, net of debt discount of… 3,448 - Convertible debt, net of debt discount of $0 and $2,993,408, respectively - 856,592 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 375,488 120,110 Total current liabilities 11,671,660 11,727,603 Long term liabilities 645,131 149,900 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 294,490 - Total liabilities 12,611,281 11,877,503 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.001, 82,500,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding of 42,865,022 and 30,710,645, respectively 42,865 30,711 Additional paid-in capital 90,290,826 12,079,074 Accumulated deficit (31,143,296 ) (11,724,549 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost; 300,000 and 0 shares, respectively (2,679,633 ) - Total stockholders’ equity 56,510,762 385,236 Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity $ 69,122,043 $ 12,262,739





GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 8,045,469 $ 3,056,271 $ 19,174,089 $ 5,536,335 Cost of revenue 2,420,748 1,845,295 5,337,999 3,504,283 Gross profit 5,624,721 1,210,976 13,836,090 2,032,052 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing 37,179 59,099 84,509 86,368 Research and development 1,043,385 243,923 2,504,976 798,157 General and administrative 784,158 366,734 1,648,383 613,156 Payroll and payroll taxes 1,250,451 436,216 2,871,581 1,279,174 Professional fees 789,772 344,641 2,114,996 852,234 Stock compensation for employees 3,777,572 - 5,867,072 - Stock compensation for services 238,238 - 10,418,996 - Depreciation and amortization 457,633 5,764 477,886 16,856 Total operating expenses 8,378,388 1,456,377 25,988,399 3,645,945 Income (Loss) from operations (2,753,667 ) (245,401 ) (12,152,309 ) (1,613,893 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,736 ) (48,931 ) (598,994 ) (372,553 ) Interest expense - debt discount - (83,500 ) (2,993,408 ) (121,918 ) Derivative expense - (925,576 ) - (925,576 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 819,366 - (383,769 ) Gain from extinguishment of convertible debt - - - 2,630,795 Merchant liability settlement - - (364,124 ) - Other income or expense (37,497 ) (5,768 ) (56,057 ) (2,434 ) Total other expense, net (42,233 ) (244,409 ) (4,012,583 ) 824,545 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (2,795,900 ) (489,810 ) (16,164,892 ) (789,348 ) Income tax provision 3,253,855 - 3,253,855 - Net income (loss) $ (6,049,755 ) $ (489,810 ) $ (19,418,747 ) $ (789,348 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 42,065,842 29,488,393 39,949,732 29,488,393





GreenBox POS

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (19,418,747 ) $ (789,348 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 477,886 16,856 Noncash lease expense (1,202 ) (966 ) Stock compensation expense 5,867,072 162,633 Common stocks issued for professional fees 10,418,996 4,130 Common stocks - issued donation - 8,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 32,500 Stock compensation issued for interest 598,994 - Interest expense - debt discount 2,993,408 121,918 Derivative expense - 925,576 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (2,630,795 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability - 383,769 Changes in assets and liabilities: Other receivable, net (154,556 ) 47,714 Inventory (53,278 ) - Prepaid and other current assets (184,172 ) (34,878 ) Cash due from gateways, net (12,114,404 ) 3,124,085 Other assets 679,558 (70,000 ) Accounts payable 370,487 220,465 Other current liabilities 3,384,258 32,107 Accrued interest - (286,461 ) Payment processing liabilities, net (6,898,339 ) (1,397,810 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (14,034,039 ) (130,505 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (97,818 ) (12,332 ) Acquisition of Northeast (2,500,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,597,818 ) (12,332 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Treasury stock repurchase (2,679,633 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,250 - Borrowings from convertible debt - 178,000 Repayments on convertible debt - (670,000 ) Borrowings from notes payable 350,000 1,954,480 Principal payments on notes payable - (1,147,919 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrant 3,731,200 - Repurchase of common stock from stockholder (4,194,000 ) (810,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 45,805,491 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 43,015,308 (495,439 ) Cash acquired from acquisition of Northeast and ChargeSavvy 1,491,068 - Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,874,519 (638,276 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 1,832,735 763,110 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 29,707,254 $ 124,834 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 4,639 $ 575,014 Income taxes $ 800 $ 800 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Convertible debt conversion to common stock $ 3,850,000 $ 137,500 Common stock issued for acquisition of ChargeSavvy $ 12,140,000 $ - Interest accrual from convertible debt converted to common stock $ 594,355 $ 78,050 Short-term notes payable converted to common stock $ - $ 810,000





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to GreenBox POS, Inc., to Adjusted Net Income* for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Net loss $ (39,560 ) $ (6,049,755 ) $ (19,418,747 ) Adjustments to net loss: Non-cash adjustments - income (loss): Stock compensation expense for employees 1,291,887 3,777,572 5,867,072 Stock compensation expense for services 726,933 238,238 10,418,996 Merchant settlement liability - - 364,124 Total non-cash adjustments 2,018,820 4,015,810 16,650,192 EBIDTA Adjustment: Depreciation 14,244 457,633 477,886 Income taxes - 3,253,855 3,253,855 Interest expense - debt discount and other interest - 4,736 2,993,408 Interest expense - interest on convertible debt - - 598,994 Total EBIDTA adjustments 14,244 3,716,224 7,324,143 Total adjustments to net loss: 2,033,064 7,732,034 23,974,335 Adjusted net income $ 1,993,504 $ 1,682,279 $ 4,555,588 Adjusted cash flows from operations: Cash flows used in operations per financial statements $ (14,034,039 ) Adjustments: Increase in cash due from gateways - receivables 12,114,404 Decrease in payment processing liabilities - payables 6,898,339 Total adjustments 19,012,743 Cash flows provided by operating activities - Adjusted $ 4,978,704

* Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measurement is not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

