Camp Southern Ground’s #MyWarrior Campaign Brings Awareness to Veteran Mental Health and Wellbeing

Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, Camp Southern Ground, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown’s multi-missioned non-profit organization, launched a Veterans Day campaign to raise awareness around veteran mental health and wellbeing.

Generously sponsored by Eighth Order and Tanger Outlets, Camp Southern Ground’s #MyWarrior social media campaign calls on supporters to honor our nation’s veterans by recognizing the veterans in their lives. After a tumultuous 2021, this holiday comes with conflicting emotions, isolation and loneliness. With this in mind, the goal of #MyWarrior is to start a wave of support that honors and recognizes these heroes all year long. Camp Southern Ground and their partners, including Zac Brown Band, stand by America’s veterans and are dedicated to helping them to thrive in their families, lives and communities.

“At Tanger Outlets, we honor our country’s veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. We support programs that increase the wellbeing and mental health of our nation’s warriors, and we are proud to support Camp Southern Ground and their #MyWarrior campaign,” says Stephen Yalof, Tanger Outlets President and CEO.

With the continued COVID-19 challenges and the end of the war in Afghanistan, meeting the needs of these Warriors has been of the utmost importance. Social isolation and loneliness increase the risk of mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide. While this has been a challenge for everyone, it has hit veterans especially hard and they need support more than ever.

“We started Eighth Order with a simple mission,” shared William Romes, Eighth Order founder and Air Force veteran, “Make products with military inspiration to raise awareness and money for veterans suffering from the hidden wounds of the battlefield, en route to ending veteran suicide. Dignity, honor, and respect are the things we’ve always lived by, and we’ve found that mirror in Camp Southern Ground.”

Adds Camp Southern Ground CEO Mike Dobbs, “This has been an exceptionally challenging time for many of our nation's veterans and we are proud to partner with Zac Brown Band, Tanger Outlets and Eighth Order to generate support for our nation’s veterans.”

Camp Southern Ground is committed to supporting veteran mental health and wellbeing with two on-site programs. Warrior Week, their signature 12-month workforce and wellness program, begins with a high-touch week at camp. The goal of this week is to help transitioning veterans discover their strengths, define their purpose, and develop an action plan for a productive and fulfilling life after service.

Warrior PATHH (Progressive Alternative Training for Healing Heroes), which also starts with a high-touch week at Camp, is the nation’s first non-clinical program aimed to cultivate and facilitate post traumatic growth among combat veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and/or combat stress. Delivered in partnership with the Boulder Crest Foundation, this 18-month program delivers training for veterans to regain the capacity to regulate their thoughts, feelings, and actions, as well as improve their physical, emotional, spiritual, and economic well-being.

"Warrior PATHH answered so many questions I had about myself. I really had no coping skills (other than drinking) and I had no connection to my family. PATHH really explained why I was the way I was, helped me create a new purpose and connect with that sense of purpose. Most importantly, I learned that it's not what's wrong with me, it's what happened to me." – Chris, USMC veteran

"From start to finish, Camp Southern Ground was a gift from God. The entire experience emulates an immersive community that I have not felt since the military." – Seth, Air Force National Guard veteran

"Inclusivity, kindness and the holistic approach to well-being serves everyone, and it’s especially beneficial for veterans and their families to recognize that they aren’t alone.” – Amanda, USMC veteran

Both Warrior programs are offered at no cost to veterans from across the U.S.

If you or someone you know is a post-9/11 veteran struggling to find your new mission in life after military service, Camp Southern Ground can help. Visit CampSouthernGround.org/veteran-programs or call (678)561-9600 to learn more and apply.

MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of farmland about 30 miles south of Atlanta and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans. The mission of Camp Southern Ground is to provide extraordinary experiences for individuals to recognize and magnify the unique gifts within themselves and others to profoundly impact the world.

During summer months, on-site programming shifts from veterans to youth. For June and July, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving children ages 7-17 with programs that challenge, educate, and inspire. Typically developing children, children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning and attention issues, social or emotional challenges, underserved youth, and those with family members serving in the military come together to connect with new friends, celebrate individual differences, explore nature and eat delicious, healthy food. Much more than just a week away from home, summer camp can change a child’s life.

