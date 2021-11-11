UPDATE: Collegium to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Virtual one-on-one meetings
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference 2021
Virtual fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

The fireside chat will be webcast and may be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

 

        











        

            

            
