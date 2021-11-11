GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



The complete financial results for GINSMS are available at www.sedar.com. Highlights include:

Revenue of $739,706 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared of $766,793 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Gross Profit of $256,391 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared to gross profit of $281,967 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Operating expenses and finance costs decreased from $239,817 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 to $233,775 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Net profit of $23,499 for three-month period ended September 30, 2021 as compared to a net profit of $43,479 for three-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

September 30,

2021

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended

September 30,

2021

(Unaudited)

$ Nine-month

period ended

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited)

$ Revenue ($) A2P Messaging Service 419,237 405,925 990,814 1,144,812 Software Products & Services 320,469 360,868 1,045,567 994,263 739,706 766,793 2,036,381 2,139,075 Cost of sales ($) A2P Messaging Service 316,110 304,449 787,379 882,416 Software Products & Services 167,205 180,377 514,550 506,848 483,315 484,826 1,301,929 1,389,264



Gross profit ($) A2P Messaging Service 103,127 101,476 203,435 262,396 Software Products & Services 153,264 180,491 531,017 487,415 256,391 281,967 734,452 749,811



Gross margin A2P Messaging Service 24.6 % 25.0 % 20.5 % 22.9 % Software Products & Services 47.8 % 50.0 % 50.8 % 49.0 % 34.7 % 36.8 % 36.1 % 35.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 45,645

6.2

% 48,974

6.4

% 221,136

10.9

% (67,891

(3.2 )

)%

Net profit / (loss) ($)

Net profit / (loss) margin 23,499

3.2

% 43,479

5.7

% 149,511

7.3

% (88,602

(4.1 )

)% Profit / (loss) per share ($) Basic (In Canadian cents) 0.015 0.029 0.099 (0.059 ) Diluted 0.015 0.029 0.099 N/A





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses, and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations that the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.



About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on two areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

