Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.

Lowell, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

Reports third quarter 2021 total revenue of $6.9 million and commercial revenue of $6.3 million

Reaffirms full-year 2021 commercial revenue outlook of at least $24.0 million, representing at least 70% year-over-year growth

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights and Business Update

  • Recorded commercial revenue of $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing 27% year-over-year growth.
  • Generated recurring commercial revenue of $2.2 million, representing 154% year-over-year growth.
  • Placed 10 new systems with customers and completed validation of 5 new customer systems.
  • Expanded executive leadership team with the addition of life sciences veteran, Andy Keys, as Chief Commercial Officer. Keys joined the Company in October from Quanterix Corporation where he led all worldwide sales and service functions as SVP of Global Commercial Operations.
  • Completed initial public offering (“IPO”) of Class A common stock in July 2021, selling approximately 9.0 million shares and raising $164.0 million in net proceeds.
  • Repaid all outstanding term debt for $28.7 million including prepayment penalties, accrued interest and other costs.

“We continued to deliver solid business progress as we executed across our core strategic objectives in the third quarter of 2021,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO. “The Growth Direct® System continues to garner strong customer interest and we are pleased with the ongoing trajectory of adoption, having placed 10 systems in the quarter, despite persistent headwinds from COVID-19. With the proceeds from our IPO in July and the repayment of our outstanding term debt in September, we believe we now have the capital and financial flexibility to accelerate our growth initiatives to drive long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.9 million, compared to $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. A breakdown of third quarter revenues follows:

  • Commercial revenue (combined product and service revenue) was $6.3 million, compared to $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Recurring commercial revenue was $2.2 million, compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Non-commercial revenue related to the Company’s contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), under which the Company is developing a consumable for rapid sterility testing on its Growth Direct platform, was $0.6 million, compared to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Total cost of revenue was $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, with the increase largely due to higher product sales volumes and investments in new headcount to support our growing installed base. 

Total operating expenses were $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses due to increased investment in headcount as well as higher general and administrative expenses incurred to operate as a publicly traded company.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($25.0) million, as compared to ($8.5) million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net loss in the current-year period was due to higher operating expenses, an $8.2 million charge to adjust the fair value of Company’s outstanding preferred stock warrants based on the IPO price and a $3.1 million charge related to the repayment of the Company’s term debt. Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was ($0.71), as compared to ($30.08) in the third quarter of 2020. The number of weighted-average common shares outstanding in the third quarter this year was materially higher than the third quarter last year because of the conversion of outstanding preferred stock to common stock in connection with the Company’s IPO in July 2021. This difference accounts for a substantial portion of the decrease in net loss per share between the periods.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $220 million, and the Company had no debt outstanding as of September 30, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

The Company continues to expect commercial revenue (combined product and service revenue) to be at least $24.0 million for the full year 2021, representing at least 70% growth over full year 2020.

Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call before market open tomorrow, November 12, 2021, at 5:00am Pacific Time/8:00am Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. The conference call will be available to investors via live webcast on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com/. The webcast will then be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s expected future revenue and growth; acceleration of growth initiatives; customer interest in and adoption of the Company's Growth Direct microbial quality control platform; and development initiatives under the Company’s contract with BARDA.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the impact of the pandemic related to COVID-19 and its variants on our business and operations, including placements and validation of new systems; our significant losses since inception; our need to raise additional capital to fund our existing operations; risks related to our revenue historically being primarily generated from sales of our Growth Direct platform, proprietary consumables and laboratory information management system connection software; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our limited experience in marketing and sales; our need to develop new products and adapt to technological changes; our ability to establish and maintain our position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; our ability to maintain our manufacturing facility; risks related to third-parties; our ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory matters; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in our prospectus dated July 14, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at https://investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

 
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
     2021
    2020
    2021
    2020
Revenue:            
Product revenue $4,824  $4,069  $12,630  $6,921 
Service revenue  1,479   895   4,152   2,060 
Non-commercial revenue  596   283   1,242   1,858 
Total revenue  6,899   5,247   18,024   10,839 
Costs and operating expenses:            
Cost of product revenue  6,298   5,441   17,900   11,544 
Cost of service revenue  1,516   772   3,997   2,478 
Cost of non-commercial revenue  396   399   1,282   1,732 
Research and development  2,441   2,224   6,926   4,906 
Sales and marketing  3,063   1,447   8,460   4,149 
General and administrative  5,308   2,541   12,135   6,855 
Total costs and operating expenses  19,022   12,824   50,700   31,664 
Loss from operations  (12,123)  (7,577)  (32,676)  (20,825)
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense  (775)  (886)  (2,631)  (2,463)
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability  (8,160)     (19,643)  549 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (3,100)     (3,100)  (2,910)
Other income (expense)  (809)  18   (812)  24 
Total other income (expense), net  (12,844)  (868)  (26,186)  (4,800)
Loss before income taxes  (24,967)  (8,445)  (58,862)  (25,625)
Income tax expense  20   20   57   114 
Net loss  (24,987)  (8,465)  (58,919)  (25,739)
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value  210   (832)  (1,761)  (2,882)
Cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends  (451)  (1,412)  (2,747)  (2,987)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders — basic and diluted $(25,228) $(10,709) $(63,427) $(31,608)
Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders — basic and diluted $(0.71) $(30.08) $(5.14) $(89.20)
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted  35,316,099   356,074   12,344,619   354,341 
                 


 
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
        
  September 30,  December 31, 
     2021    2020
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $219,588  $30,079 
Short-term investments     14,998 
Accounts receivable  5,006   4,988 
Inventory  14,167   8,965 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,400   3,120 
Total current assets  244,161   62,150 
Property and equipment, net  8,633   7,052 
Other long-term assets  1,348   695 
Restricted cash  284   100 
Total assets $254,426  $69,997 
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $2,251  $4,468 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  11,566   6,654 
Deferred revenue  3,903   4,423 
Total current liabilities  17,720   15,545 
Preferred stock warrant liability     4,117 
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount     24,810 
Deferred rent, long term  728   705 
Other long-term liabilities  1,233    
Total liabilities  19,681   45,177 
Redeemable convertible preferred stock     151,826 
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)  234,745   (127,006)
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $254,426  $69,997 
         


 
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021
 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $(58,919) $(25,739)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  1,079   1,190 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,165   361 
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability  19,643   (549)
Provision recorded for inventory  44    
Noncash interest expense  390   1,378 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment  (18)   
Accretion on investments  (4)  (11)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,100   2,910 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable  (18)  (2,036)
Inventory  (5,247)  (2,531)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (2,552)  (579)
Other long-term assets  (653)  (591)
Accounts payable  (2,216)  (1,613)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  2,646   618 
Deferred revenue  (520)  1,295 
Deferred rent, long term  22   72 
Other long-term liabilities  (19)   
Net cash used in operating activities  (42,077)  (25,825)
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (1,251)  (566)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  20    
Purchases of investments     (24,980)
Maturity of investments  15,000    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  13,769   (25,546)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs  79,743   49,935 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon option exercise  294   5 
Proceeds from issuance of restricted stock award  523    
Proceeds from initial public offering of Class A common stock, net of issuance costs  165,453    
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants  13    
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs     9,500 
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs     25,000 
Payments of debt issuance costs     (857)
Repayment of term loans  (26,159)  (18,000)
Payment of debt extinguishment fees  (1,866)  (1,398)
Net cash provided by financing activities  218,001   64,185 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  189,693   12,814 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  30,179   12,611 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $219,872  $25,425 
         
 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                #RPID
                            
                            
                                BIOTECHNOLOGY
                            
                            
                                Earnings
                            
                            
                                Growth Direct System
                            
                            
                                life science
                            
                            
                                Microbiology
                            
                            
                                QC
                            
                            
                                Quality Control
                            
                            
                                Rapid Microbial Methods
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data