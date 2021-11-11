Fancamp Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) announced that it has granted options to acquire a total of 13,000,000 common shares of the Corporation to officers, directors, and consultants, pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years.



The options are granted pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, under which a maximum of ten percent (10%) of the issued and outstanding common shares are reserved for issuance.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare-earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

For Further Information Rajesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca



