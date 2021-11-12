IMPULSE DYNAMICS APPOINTS FIVE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics N.V., a company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), today announced the election of five new members to its Board of Directors at the most recent meeting of its shareholders.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jim Tobin, Joe Capper, Glenn Muir, John Bakewell, and Dan Scavila all joining our board of directors,” said Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim, Chairman of the Board and Founder of Impulse Dynamics. “This is an illustrious group to be adding to the board, and I am extremely pleased to be welcoming and working with all of them as we rapidly advance our goals for the company, for CCM therapy, and most of all, for patients.”

“The extremely relevant and varied achievements of our new Board members will benefit us for many years to come,” said Dr. Simos Kedikoglou, CEO of Impulse Dynamics. “The depth and breadth of their experience, both with public companies in general and medical technologies specifically, will be an enormous benefit to Impulse Dynamics. Their presence will dramatically enhance our ability to execute on the opportunities before us with a collective set of experiences that is second to none.”

James R. Tobin serves on the Boards of TransMedics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDX), where he is also Chairman, and Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED). Jim previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Boston Scientific and Biogen, Chief Operating Officer of Baxter, and was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Jim holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College.

Joseph H. Capper most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry, Inc, (formerly Nasdaq: BEAT), the successor to CardioNet, Inc., and Home Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDIX). Prior to Home Diagnostics, Joe was President and Chief Executive Officer of CCS Medical Inc., a private company. Earlier, Joe spent nine years with Bayer Corporation, ultimately becoming National Sales Director of the Diabetic Products Division, where he led a 180-person sales organization with responsibility for over $350 million in revenue. Joe also has a distinguished service record, having served in the U.S. Navy as a combat aviator and later as a congressional liaison. Joe received his undergraduate degree in accounting from West Chester University and an MBA in International Finance from George Washington University.

Glenn P. Muir, a certified public accountant, was Chief Financial Officer of Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) for twenty-six years, including the Company’s IPO in 1990. Glenn is currently a member of the Board of Directors and is the Audit Committee Chair at Repligen Corporation (Nasdaq: RGEN), Neuronetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STIM), and at G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX). His past board experience includes RainDance Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc., ReWalk Robotics Ltd (Nasdaq: RWLK), and Vivid Technologies, Inc. Glenn graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and holds an MBA from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration and a master’s degree in taxation from Bentley College Graduate School of Business.

John Bakewell has served in senior executive roles for nearly three decades, building and executing business strategies for growth companies across the medical device, specialty pharma, diagnostics, and healthcare provider sectors while also serving on public and private company boards. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMCI), Neuronetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STIM), and Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSE American: XTNT), and previously served on the Boards of Entellus Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTL), ev3, Inc., Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVRS), and Keystone Dental, Inc. John served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Wright Medical Group, Inc.; Vice President, Finance and Administration and CFO of Cyberonics Inc. (Nasdaq: CYBX); Chief Financial Officer of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RegionalCare Hospital Partners, Inc.; and Chief Financial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation. Mr. Bakewell began his career as a CPA, serving with KPMG and Ernst & Young. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and is a certified public accountant (inactive).

Daniel Scavilla is the Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer and President, of Trauma at Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) where he previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he spent 28 years in various financial management positions at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), including as CFO, Global Vice President Finance & Business Operations at JNJ’s Vision Care Division, and as Worldwide Vice President Finance of the Advanced Sterilization Products division of JNJ. Mr. Scavilla received a bachelor’s degree in finance from LaSalle University and holds an MBA in International Management from Temple University.

About the Optimizer® and CCM® Therapy

CCM is the brand name for Cardiac Contractility Modulation, the non-excitatory electrical pulses delivered by the implantable Optimizer device to improve systolic contraction of the heart. The Optimizer Smart System was granted “Breakthrough Device” designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it is the first and only CCM device approved in the U.S. CCM therapy sends unique electrical pulses to the heart cells during the absolute refractory period, which occurs just after the heart initiates contractions. In doing so, it strengthens and helps the heart contract more forcibly. Impulse Dynamics has completed numerous clinical studies, including several randomized controlled trials, the results of which have been published in over 80 articles appearing in leading medical journals. Studies have shown CCM therapy to sustainably improve 6-minute hall walk distance, quality of life, and functional status among patients who are candidates for the device. The Optimizer Smart has been implanted in over 4,000 patients and is currently available in the U.S., Europe, China, Brazil, India, and more than 40 other countries around the world.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to helping healthcare providers enhance the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM therapy, which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer system, a breakthrough, FDA-approved treatment verified to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients.[1] CCM therapy is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few alternatives available to them.[1] To learn more, visit www.ImpulseDynamics.com, or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5494150/aa