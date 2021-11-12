Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on November 15, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

DateMonday, November 15, 2021
Time4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)(866) 672-5029
International(409) 217-8312
Conference ID57399556
Webcast (live and replay)www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

