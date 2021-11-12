Baozun 2021 11.11 Festival Total Order Value Reaches Record RMB 19.18 Billion

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX:9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced a record high in order value for the 2021 11.11 Shopping Festival occurred during the 11-day period from November 1 to 11 (“11.11 Festival”). Total order value settled through payment gateways on all of the Company’s e-commerce channels was RMB 19.18 billion for the 2021 11.11 Festival, an increase of 16.3% compared to the 2020 11.11 Festival.



In advance of the 2021 11.11 Festival, Baozun completed a series of strategic upgrades and initiatives to manage the anticipated surge in user engagement and orders. It optimized omni-channel integration across multiple platforms, improved data privacy protections, and deployed a visualized customer service monitoring system. It also deployed intelligent automatic sorting robots and expanded the geographical footprint of its pre-dispatch and instant delivery service to enhance warehouse management efficiency. The Company has continually focused on expanding the lifetime value of its brand partners through superior customer experience and user journey, and the upgrades to its comprehensive e-commerce infrastructure and IT systems reinforced the competitive strengths of its business model.

“Despite persistent market headwinds impacting consumption, I am especially proud that Baozun accomplished another record high order value of RMB 19.18 billion.” Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “This extraordinary performance demonstrates the robustness of our platform and our team’s ability to adapt to the swift pace of an ever-changing market. During this biggest shopping event of the year in China, we took a strategic approach, enabling our brand partners to market their products across multiple channels simultaneously, by upgrading the integration capabilities of our intelligent omni-channel platform. The exceptional results reflect our mission and energize our brand partners. I am confident that our cutting-edge technology and infrastructure have reinforced our position as the leading e-commerce service partner in China.”

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfilment. For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “outlook” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including quotes from management in this announcement and statements about the Company’s strategies and goals, are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s operations and business prospects; the Company’s business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; the Company’s ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the Company’s ability to control costs; the Company’s dividend policy; changes to regulatory and operating conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which the Company operates; and other risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s announcements, notice or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under the applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.:

Ms. Wendy Sun

Email: ir@baozun.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +852-6686-1376

E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com