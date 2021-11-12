Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer, Upstream Division

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. ("Kiwetinohk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mike Backus has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Upstream Division.



Mr. Backus has over 25 years of industry experience in a variety of engineering, operational, finance and executive roles, both domestically and internationally. Prior to joining us, Mike was Vice President, Operations and Development at Painted Pony Energy where he was responsible for the Development and Operations of the company. Most of his career was spent with Nexen/CNOOC where he was most recently the VP Operations for Canada and the UK North Sea businesses. Mike holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, both from the University of Saskatchewan. He is registered as a Professional Engineer in Alberta.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Backus, Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer quoted, "We are very pleased to welcome Mike to Kiwetinohk. His abilities and experience are an ideal complement to our team.”

ABOUT KIWETINOHK ENERGY CORP.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. is an energy transition company formed as a result of the amalgamation of Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. and Distinction Energy Corp. on September 22, 2021.

Kiwetinohk is a reporting issuer and additional information is available on Kiwetinohk’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

