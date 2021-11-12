Global High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market Is Expected to Reach USD 983.71 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market is expected to grow from USD 535.42 Million in 2020 and to reach USD 983.71 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The market is largely driven by high demand for a variety of thin film materials for new industrial applications and active research on atomic layer deposition of noble metals such as ruthenium, rhodium, iridium, palladium, and platinum. For the successful development of new CVD techniques, the selection and design of appropriate metal-organic precursors is critical. Buyers choose high-dielectric-constant insulators because they serve a key role in current semiconductor devices, such as reducing power consumption in Metal-Insulator-Semiconductor (MIS) field-effect transistors.

High-k is a material with a high dielectric constant, which has been the de-facto material for the gate dielectric layer of a device for decades, with silicon dioxide as the standard for comparison. High-k dielectrics are widely used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, which has allowed microelectronic components to be made smaller. A chemical interaction between the substrate and the material to be deposited is used in both atomic layer deposition (ALD) and chemical vapour deposition (CVD) thin film deposition processes. Both ALD and CVD rely on a chemical reaction between the substrate and the material to be deposited, and both procedures rely on a chemical interaction between the substrate and the material to be deposited.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419722/request-sample

The increase in popularity of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) among millennials, and the rise of the travel and tourism industry, are likely to move the market forward significantly in the coming years. The growing use of smart kitchen equipment in the foodservice industry is expected to boost demand for High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors. Increased demand for drive-through meals, fast-paced life in metros and cosmopolitan cities, a growth in the number of working women and nuclear families, and a rise in individual disposable income are all factors pushing the market for High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors.

The market's growth can be attributed to the low thermal stability of metal-organic composites. The demand for first-row metal films (conducting) and dielectric (insulating) precursors deposition onto microelectronic devices is expected to rise as a result of extensive R&D activity by major companies. Furthermore, the rising necessity for data access and storage has resulted in an increasing need for materials with higher dielectric values. The high demand for diverse thin-film materials for new industrial applications is due to the rapid development of ALD technology. All these factors are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, high-temperature deposition techniques can result in complications like as non-uniform layer adhesion, interlayer atomic diffusion, shape alterations, and crystallinity variations.

Key players operating in global High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market include Air Liquide, Air Products &Chemicals, Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA, Praxair, Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd., Strem Chemicals Inc., Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc., and TSI Incorporated.

Interconnect segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40% in the year 2020

Based on Technology, the global High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market is segmented into Gates, Interconnect, and Capacitor. Interconnect segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40% in the year 2020. In an Integrated Circuit, interconnect is a fabrication technique that uses Copper (Cu) or Aluminium (Al) to shape metals and add barrier metal layers to protect the Silicon (Si) from potential harm (IC). High-k dielectric layers are becoming more common in sophisticated Metal-Insulator-Metal (MIM) capacitors, DRAMs, organic thin-film transistors, OLEDs, and non-volatile memory devices. Transistor scaling is accomplished using high-k metal gate technology.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/high-k-ald-cvd-metal-precursors-market-size-419722.html

Regional Segment of High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific regional market held the highest share of the market in 2020. The region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to factors such as above-average demand for electronic items in China and continued outsourcing of electronic equipment manufacturing to China. North America follows Asia Pacific in terms of sales valuation and consumption of high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors. The region is expected to increase gradually in the future years as demand for technologically advanced electronic products grows.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419722

About the report:

The global High-K & ALD CVD Metal Precursors Market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419722&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketresearchplace.com



Related Reports

﻿Aerial Work Platform Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/aerial-work-platform-market-by-type-boom-lifts-419682.html

Cold Chain Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/cold-chain-market-by-type-refrigerated-transport-refrigerated-419386.html

Portable Generator Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-portable-generator-market-by-fuel-natural-gas-419486.html

Corrugated Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/corrugated-equipment-market-by-equipment-hq-flexo-non-hq-419674.html

