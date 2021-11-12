Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA

Oslo, 12 November 2021
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:
Dividend amount: NOK 0.55 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 15 November 2021
Ex-date: 16 November 2021
Record date: 17 November 2021
Payment date: 29 November 2021
Date of board resolution: 11 November 2021
For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email LCS@belships.no.
This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 12 November 2021 at 07:15 CET.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.