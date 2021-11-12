Belships ASA: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA

Oslo, 12 November 2021

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Belships ASA:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.55 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 15 November 2021

Ex-date: 16 November 2021

Record date: 17 November 2021

Payment date: 29 November 2021

Date of board resolution: 11 November 2021

For further information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgård, Belships CEO, phone +47 977 68 061 or email LCS@belships.no .

This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 12 November 2021 at 07:15 CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.