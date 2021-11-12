Intertrust suspends share buyback programme

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – 12 November 2021 – Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust” or “the Company”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, announces that, in light of the fact that Intertrust has entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a potential public cash offer, the share buyback programme as announced on 27 September 2021 will be suspended until further notice.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

