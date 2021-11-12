DNA Plc: Change in DNA’s Executive Team as Christoffer von Schantz is appointed head of the company’s broadband and TV business

English Finnish

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE* 12 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 10:00 am (EET)



Christoffer von Schantz (MSc. Tech), who is currently Senior Vice President, Strategy and a member of DNA’s Executive Team, has been appointed Vice President of DNA’s broadband and TV business starting from 22 November 2021. He will leave the Executive Team by the end of the year.

Christoffer von Schantz has been DNA’s SVP, Strategy since 2013. In his new position as the VP, broadband and TV business, he will report to Pekka Väisänen, SVP, Consumer Business.

The search for a new SVP, Strategy will begin immediately.

“It’s amazing to get an experienced strategy expert with a long career at DNA to head our broadband and TV business. Christoffer has profound expertise in the market, and we’ve engaged in seamless cooperation over the years. We became the market leader in the fixed broadband business this year, and our high-speed broadband services form an increasingly important part of smooth everyday life in Finland. Christoffer is the ideal choice to lead this package,” says Pekka Väisänen.

“During the eight years I spent as DNA’s SVP of strategy, I’ve been able to drive a number of interesting projects forward, including numerous mergers and acquisitions. This is a great opportunity for me to try something new, and I’m grateful for the confidence DNA has shown in me. I’m thrilled to be in charge of this business, and am really keen to begin enhancing our broadband and TV services with my DNA colleagues and our partners and customers,” says Christoffer von Schantz.

