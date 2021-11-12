Serstech and JGW Group join forces in USA

Serstech has today signed a partnership agreement with US firm JGW Group, an expert business development and consultancy firm, which provides highly specialized solutions and services in the defense and civilian public sectors.

For over 40 years, JGW Group has worked with world leaders in their respective fields, with companies like Smiths Detection, Avon Protection and Leonardo DRS being long-term clients.

“The JGW Group is honored to be appointed by Serstech to represent them in the United States Defense and Civilian sectors. Serstech has developed advanced sensor technologies that will support missions across those markets and provide advanced capabilities for the user communities. We look forward to work together to rapidly expand the operations of Serstech in the USA”, says Andrew Wilson, President, JGW Group.

“The potential in the US market is by far the largest one for our solutions. By working side-by-side with JGW Group, we benefit from their 40 years of experience and their well-established connections in civilian and military defense organizations. We are confident that the partnership with JGW will be one of the most important keys to opening up this market for Serstech”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.





About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com.