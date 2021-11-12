Green building Market to rise at an impressive 17.48% CAGR through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green building Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Green building Market Research Report, Product, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030” is projected to enjoy an impressive 17.48% CAGR through 2022 to 2030.

Market Research Future’s Review on Green building Market

Drivers

Low Maintenance and Operating Cost to Boost Market Growth

Increasing consumer awareness about the perks of residing in a green building like low operating cost and low maintenance will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Rising Awareness Related to Environment and Health Hazards to offer Robust Opportunities

The increasing adoption of green building for the rising awareness related to environment and health hazards of carbon emission will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Time Needed to Acquire LEED Certifications to Limit Market Growth

The time needed to acquire LEED certifications and market barriers may act as market restraint over the forecast period.



Challenges

High Capital Investment to act as Market Challenge

The high capital investment in comparison to traditional buildings coupled with lack of awareness among consumers may act as market challenge over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

The global green building market has been bifurcated based on application and product.

By product, the exterior products segment will dominate the market in the forecast period.

By application, the residential segment will lead the market in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the green buildings market owing to halt in the residential & commercial construction applications which are accountable for the huge demand. Supply chain disruptions and shutdown of productions too have resulted in downgraded outlook for green building material production which has short-term impacts on market sales that possess lasting effects.



Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead Green Building Market

North America will spearhead the green building market over the forecast period. The presence of good infrastructure, technological advances, increasing awareness regarding the environmental hazards, increasing disposable income, high purchasing power of consumers, the ability of installing costly solutions offered by industry, government efforts and regulations for making the use of green building materials mandatory, increasing awareness, rising construction in Canada and the USA, the presence of good infrastructure, the region being a hub of green building solutions and materials, increased need for houses, increase in renovation projects, and increasing need for energy saving construction buildings are adding to the global green building market growth in the region. Besides, non-government and government rules for energy efficiency practices, rising consciousness among population, decreasing price of green buildings over time, growing awareness regarding recycled construction, the need for roofing products, and the growing popularity of non-toxic recycled rubber roofing owing to its superior properties like superior durability and weather-resistance are also adding to the growth of the market in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Green Buildings Market: Information by Product (Interiors, Exteriors), Application (Residential, Non-residential), and Region - Forecast till 2030



