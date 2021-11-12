Global $1.44 Bn Digital Pathology Markets, 2021-2028 - Advancements in Healthcare Digitization& Rising Need for Faster and Real-time Diagnosis

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application; By End-Use; By Product; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach Usd 1.44 billion by 2028



Advancements in micro-arrays and incorporation of predictive models using API algorithms and innovations in data analysis are expected to fuel the market growth for digital pathology. Rising preference towards computer-aided diagnosis which integrates image processing, mathematics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to facilitate efficient disease diagnosis and helps in evaluating disease progression and risk assessment.



These benefits are projected to fuel demand in digital pathology systems in the forthcoming years. For instance, in April 2020, Leica Biosystems received approval for its Aperio AT2 DX Scanner and Web Viewer for remote diagnosis and Philips also received clearance for its IntelliSite Pathology services for remote diagnosis during emergencies.



Market participants operating in the digital pathology industry include Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., 3DHISTECH Ltd., ContextVision AB., Danaher, Corista, Glencoe Software, Inc, Huron Digital Pathology, Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc., Indica Labs, Inspirata, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD, Objective Pathology Services, Mikroscan Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Proscia Inc., OptraScan, Roche Ltd., Visiopharm A/S, Sectra AB, and XIFIN, Inc.



International players such as Danaher, Huron Digital, and Hamamatsu Photonics held a majority of the market share of digital pathology. Companies in the marketplace are engaged in new product launches, mergers & acqisitions, and collaboration with small software data analysis companies to reap more benefits.

In this direction, Danaher Corporation to increase its footprint in Asia Pacific region in August 2020, introduced Aperio GT 450 DX.



Earlier, in September 2020, Philips helped in the digitization of histology slides at the US-based Oxford University Hospitals for its pathology department.

Moreover, previously in June 2018, Philips acquired Ireland-based Irish PathXL, one of the prominent players in image-based analysis. The acquisition was to integrate tools targeting different applications in image analysis, computational biology, and workflow solutions.

Digital Pathology Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Advancements in healthcare digitization

Rising need for faster and real-time diagnosis

Restraints and Challenges

High upfront costs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Digital Pathology Market Industry trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

ContextVision AB.

Corista

Danaher

Glencoe Software Inc

Hamamatsu Photonics Inc.

Huron Digital Pathology

Indica Labs

Inspirata Inc.

KONFOONG BIOTECH INTERNATIONAL CO. Ltd

Koninklijke Philips

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Mikroscan Technologies

Objective Pathology Services

Olympus Corporation

OptraScan

Proscia Inc.

Roche Ltd.

Sectra AB

Visiopharm A/S

XIFIN Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ojch5