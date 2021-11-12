Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Digitization Market 2021: RFID Technology Supports MRO Inventory Management

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Digitization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the global commercial aerospace maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) digitization market has registered rising digital solution adoption. With high entry barriers and a small profit margin, the industry is adapting and innovating to survive and thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. MRO firms and supporting supply chains have adapted to business process changes and adopted digital technologies to keep themselves agile.



Several MRO companies are working on essential action items such as removing inefficiencies, becoming digital enterprises and teams, increasing customer visibility with more cloud adoption, and enhancing focus on data security, blockchain, virtual agents, industrial internet of things (IIoT), automation, contactless systems, and digital and paperless operations.



Next-generation technology is likely to be the critical differentiator for MRO service providers to maintain the leading edge over competitors in the future rather than labor cost arbitrage, access to parts, licensing, and intellectual property rights alone.



While low cost, safety, reliability, and turnaround time (TAT) will remain the key performance indices (KPIs) of MRO firms, achieving these KPIs will be different, mainly through digital transformation and analytics. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increasingly embed analytics into airlines and MRO operations to gain an edge over in-house airline MROs and independent MRO service providers in the aftermarket. Airline engineering companies and independent MRO enterprises need to evaluate their current status and understand the implications of the industry changes to prepare for the future, especially in terms of the technological roadmap for their MRO functions.

The intelligent MRO ecosystem and technologies adopted in the MRO industry worldwide

Technologies used to develop digital solutions for MRO functions and segments

Market growth drivers and restraints

Operations concepts in the top five technology solution segments adopted in the commercial aerospace MRO market

Growth opportunities in digitization within the market

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Ecosystem

Market Overview

Scope

Top 5 Technologies

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Market Landscape for Digital Solutions

Market Landscape for Digital Solutions - Predictive Maintenance

Market Landscape for Digital Solutions - Contactless Technology

Market Landscape for Digital Solutions - Robotics

Market Landscape for Digital Solutions - Blockchain

Market Landscape for Digital Solutions - Augmented Reality

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Predictive Maintenance for Airline Operational Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 2 - RFID Technology Supports MRO Inventory Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Blockchain Enables Traceability in MRO Repair Processes and Transactions



