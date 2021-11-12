New York, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Construction Projects, 2021 Update - Sector Overview, Project Analytics by Country and Key Operators (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183618/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to direct spending on vaccines and other measures to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, governments have been boosting investments in healthcare facilities and where possible increase budgetary allocations to try to improve capacity to be better placed to cope with such crises.



Aside from the immediate healthcare challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for healthcare services continues to grow with rising economic prosperity in emerging markets and aging populations in many advance economies. Rapid population and economic growth in Asia-Pacific, in particular, is creating the need and financial means to provide an efficient health service for the region.



The analyst is currently tracking global healthcare construction projects with a total value of US$588.8 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage). The North America region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at US$197.2 billion, ahead of Europe with US$161.2 billion. Asia-Pacific’s pipeline is valued at US$143.3 billion, followed by the Middle East and Africa (US$65.2 billion), and Latin America (US$21.9 billion).



- The report provides analysis based on construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.



- Gain insight into the development of the healthcare construction sector.

- Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

- Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

