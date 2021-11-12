Worldwide Optical Coherence Tomography Industry to 2029 - Players Include Carl Zeiss Meditec, Optovue and Thorlabs Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides investors, developers, company executives and industry participants with in-depth analysis to allow them to take strategic initiatives and decisions related to the prospects in the global optical coherence tomography market. This report presents and analyzes the major trends prevalent in the global optical coherence tomography market and the market size and forecast.



Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a non-invasive imaging technology to obtain detailed picture of biological tissue and this high resolution procedure involves near infrared light unlike ultrasound. The wide range application of OCT has evolved with time from ophthalmology to cardiology, dermatology and in research field of life science in order to study the internal structure. The accurate and precise visualization by OCT device increase its demand and so its market.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and vision impairment needs the detailed diagnosis involving OCT device, which drives the growth of optical coherence tomography market. The favorable medical reimbursement policy is also responsible to propel the growth of the optical coherence tomography market. The increasing healthcare expenditure in R&D along with rising competition among different manufacturers to develop innovative products are the driving forces of optical coherence tomography market and expected to boost up the growth in upcoming years. Betterment in the existing technologies or improved version of OCT device is anticipated to drive the market in future by abolishing present limitations.



This report categorizes the global optical coherence tomography market in terms of technology type, application and geographical distribution.



In terms of technology, the optical coherence tomography market is classified as follows:

Time-domain OCT (TD-OCT)

Spectral-domain OCT (SD-OCT) or Fourier-domain OCT(FD-OCT)

Others

Based upon the applications of OCT, the optical coherence tomography market is categorized as:

Diagnosis

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Bronchoscopy

Dermatology

Others

Life science research

Geographically, the optical coherence tomography market is best understood by segmenting the market into five major regions and chief region level markets as follows:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The market size and forecast of each considered geographical market is presented for the period 2015-2025 along with CAGRs for the forecast period 2021-2029 in this study and are further cross-sectional presented in terms of type of technology, type of application and constituent region/country level markets.



This report also includes qualitative assessment factors such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints and opportunities) to have a good understanding of the current and anticipated trends in the global optical coherence tomography market. Competition assessment tools such as, major agreements, partnerships and collaborations, market attractiveness assessment and competitive landscape analysis by key players are also demonstrated in the study. Furthermore, this report includes profiling of key market players currently enjoying prominent position in the optical coherence tomography market. The major players profiled in this report are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Optovue, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Topcon Medical Systems Inc., Novacam Technologies Inc., Agfa Healthcare, Thorlabs Inc. and others.

