Global Toothpaste Tablet Market Report 2021: Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Tablets to Lead Global Market

Toothpaste tablets are set to be the latest trend as they will gradually replace toothpaste tubes. A shift towards purchasing environment-friendly products will drive the global market in the coming years. The growing trend of using personal care products that are consciously packaged is expected to underpin market growth.

According to the latest report, the global toothpaste tablet market will be worth US$152.3 Mn by 2026. Growing awareness about pressure on landfills and the amount of plastic used in toothpaste tubes will drive the global market at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2026.



Key Insights into Global Toothpaste Tablet Market:

Fluoride-free toothpaste tablets to be the fastest-growing product segment as it is slated to register a robust CAGR of 8.0% in terms of value between 2021 and 2026.

In terms of value, the online segment is estimated to account for a CAGR of 7.0% between 2021 & 2026.

The kids segment is also expected to register robust growth over the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth US$ 9.7 Bn between 2021 and 2026.

In 2021, North America was the largest consumer of toothpaste tablets and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 6.6% in terms of value between 2021 and 2022.

The E-commerce subscription model is an emerging trend in the market. Growing internet penetration, consumer influence for convivence buying and value for money product is driving the subscription-based business model. To offer consumer-centric products at competitive price toothpaste tablets manufacturers prefer to sell tablets through an e-commerce website or deploying a subscription-based sales model.



Zero Waste Products Strengthen the Case for Global Toothpaste Tablet Market

Growing awareness amongst Millennials and Generation Z about plastic pollution has created a demand for toothpaste tablets. The market especially caters to young travellers, campers, trekkers, and influencers trying to make a change to the way personal grooming products are purchased. The general trend of "zero waste products" fuelled by social media influencers, celebrities, and toothpaste companies themselves has had a positive impact on the global market. The convenience of popping a tablet instead of opening a new toothpaste tablet while travelling has brought attention to the global toothpaste tablet market.



Hospitality Industry Stands Chance to Change Patterns of Toothpaste Consumption Over Forecast Period

Hotels, lodgings, and other boarding systems replace toothpaste tubes every time a guest vacates. The amount of wasted toothpaste and tubes that end up in the trash is monumental. The growing pressure of reducing plastic wastage, which is a result of plastic caps, has turned the hospitality sector's attention towards toothpaste tablets. Popping a tablet instead of squeezing it out of a tube and recapping it with plastic results in the same effect. Once these tablets come in contact with saliva, they break down to create a paste-like effect, which can be brushed off and rinsed. Thus, as the hospitality industry regains normalcy after the pandemic, the efforts to build a circular economy is expected to propel market growth.



Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Tablets to Lead Global Market

The growing awareness about the hazardous effects of fluoride on dental enamel has changed consumer behaviour. More and more consumers are seen opting for fluoride-free toothpaste tablets, which are safer for long-term dental health. Oftentimes, prolonged exposure to fluoride can erode the enamel, exposing the tooth to decay. To make the tablets enticing, players are focussing on making them flavourful as well.



Developed Countries to See Higher Adoption of Toothpaste Tablets

The strong presence of key players in North America and Europe is expected to give the regional markets an edge over others. Subscriptions offered by retailers to end consumers is expected to up sales. Furthermore, the influx of new flavours and a strong marketing campaign across social media platforms are also boosting the market growth in these regions. Europe too is expected to show a keen interest in the market as the "zero waste products" make their impression on consumers as flighting climate change becomes personal. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific toothpaste tablet market will be driven by a younger population eagerly willing to try out new products.



Some of the key players operating in the global toothpaste tablets market are Colgate Palmolive Company, Weldental LLC, Bite, The Humble Co., Lush Cosmetics Company, DENTABBS GmbH, Georganics, PARLA Toothpaste Tablets, Kaylaan LLC, and Nelson Naturals INC.





